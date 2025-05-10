Foster The People have released a new remix of their track “See You In the Afterlife” by rising UKG/bassline producer MPH, blending the band’s signature synth-driven, introspective sound with UK Garage and House influences. The remix, featured at several afterparties during their Paradise State of Mind tour, reflects the band’s evolution into dance-alternative territory.

The original version appears on Paradise State of Mind, their critically acclaimed 2024 album, which also includes tracks like “Chasing Low Vibrations,” “Take Me Back,” and the hit single “Lost In Space.” The album was praised for its blend of disco, psychedelia, and spacey pop, debuting in the top 10 on Billboard’s “Top Album Sales” chart.

A double-feature video for “See You In the Afterlife” and “Feed Me,” starring lead singer Mark Foster and his wife Julia Garner, explores digital existence, consumption, and existential themes through a surreal lens.

Foster The People recently wrapped the North American leg of their tour and will continue with major U.S. festival appearances (including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo) and a sold-out European leg beginning in June. Lead singer Mark Foster describes the album as a hopeful yet honest reflection on dark times, with infectious grooves serving as a “Trojan Horse” for deeper lyrical messages.

Check out Foster The People on tour and festivals this year!

MAY

17 – San Diego, CA – Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival *

JUNE

13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

22 – Turkey, Istanbul – Bonus Parkorman

25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival *

26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu

27 – Warsaw, Poland – Letnia Scena Progresji *

29 – Craiova, Romania – Intencity Festival *

JULY

1 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

3 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

4 – Nort-sur-Erdre, France – La Nuit de L’Erdre

*6 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter *

7 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

8 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda (SOLD OUT)

11 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

12 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive *

15 – A Coruña, Spain – Pelícano

17 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz (Room 1)

18 – Benicàssim, Spain – FIB Benicàssim *

AUGUST

1 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

* Festival Appearance