Baileigh Jane, a southern queer artist launching themselves into the bedroom pop sphere, premiered their new single “Follow” with Out Loud Radio live on air last night, following the V13 premiere of “nonissue” last month. Today, the song is available for streaming everywhere.

“I really enjoy writing songs about matters of the heart and this one wasn’t any different. We’re all told to ‘follow your heart’, but rarely are we put in situations to reinforce that. I think trusting your intuition, trusting your heart’s desires, and ‘going for it’, despite the fear, is an important way to honor yourself and an important way to live, especially if you’re feeling disheartened by the world we live in. It’s like there’s a humbleness to hopelessness that can put life into perspective. This song explores not what holds us back, but whatever seems to pull us through each and every time.” -Baileigh Jane

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and currently residing in Brooklyn, New York, their music carries a coastal twang with inspirations ranging from pop and r&b to jazz, funk and psychedelic genres. In addition to their music, they book and host queer music showcases throughout the NYC area under their label, Conduit Media, and co-operate a queer cannabis social club known as Dank Dykes.

Baileigh Jane has always been a storyteller and connector, which can be felt and heard through their songwriting or seen throughout their life through the different community spaces they cultivate. Previously, they released 15 tracks under projects such as Conduit and Community Sugar. Six of those tracks from their previously released, Only Human EP (2021), went on to be self-published in 9 different major sync music libraries such as MTV, E!TV, PBS, USA, TLC, OWN and NETFLIX as a one-stop artist. They also reached over 80 different college radio stations with their Only Human EP release.

Baileigh hopes to reach even more listeners with their new single, “Follow”, a feel-good, indie pop track that explores the ease of being yourself in the presence of a lover as well as the layered meaning of being embraced during a medical transition.

