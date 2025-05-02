I suppose the only way for a sequel to 2018’s “A Simple Favor” to go is bigger, bolder, and with even more plot twists, turns, and everything else. The film has the bigger in terms of its beautiful location in different parts of Italy and an endless amount of lavish clothing. It would be a hell of a tourist commercial if it weren’t a movie sequel. There’s the bolder considering more murder and other parts, this review will not ruin. The plot twists and the story itself are where the foundation unravels. When you think you can get a handle on where the film is going, it zigs almost because it feels the need to get a kick out of it.

Come to find out, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) has given up the blogging life. She is on the precipice of publishing her first true crime novel based on the craziness she dealt with with the friememe, but now incarcerated Emily (Blake Lively). The vlogging/amateur detective lifestyle is paying off for Stephanie until her modestly attended book signing. It turns out there’s a guest she didn’t account for: Emily herself. Armed with probably the most fantastic legal team in the world, she gets out of prison on appeal for killing her twin sister and attempting to do so to her ex-husband Sean (Henry Golding).

Given what happened, why would Stephanie entertain anything Emily has to say? Well, another favor. It just so happens that Emily is off to remarry in Capri with a wealthy Italian man named Dante (Michele Morrone). Stephanie has been chosen to be the maid of honor, and in return, her charismatic compatriot will help jolt her book sales in a positive direction.

The main draw in Paul Feig’s sequel is the banter Kendrick and Lively share as they try to search every glance and piece of dialogue for a motive. On the surface, Emily has to be up to something. There is not much sense in getting in trouble yet again, given the circumstances of the first film (although she managed to leave the country). The wedding guest list serves as a who’s who of a mystery film, trying to cram as many misdirects as possible. There’s the returning Golding, as Sean has become a bitter alcoholic. It’s head-scratching why he would even go to Emily’s wedding, but you’ve agreed to suspend all disbelief from the start. As it turns out, Dante is next in line in his mob lineage, and his mother (Elena Sofia Ricci) is not too fond of Emily. Is this marriage for love or access to money and power? It feels as though this would be enough for “Another Simple Favor’ to build upon. Yet, Emily’s mother (Elizabeth Perkins) and her aunt Linda (Allison Janney) show up, where the latter is too innocent not to have a motive.

The silky drama of the first film is due to its confinement to a few characters and subsequent building of intrigue with layers within a suburban landscape.“Another Simple Favor” has too many plot threads to track, while not completely defining the elephant in the room and how we arrived at this point. When the film circles back to it, you forget what the film’s center was. Frankly, reaching it may not even be in the film’s best interest. Here, lunacy rules, and it is doused in expensive bottles of champagne, boats, parties, and jewelry that is probably a mortgage down payment. Even if you’re extremely confused, at least the beachfront view is beautiful.

“Another Simple Favor” premiered at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival and will be streaming on Prime Video on Friday, May 1.