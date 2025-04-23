Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have emerged as one of Australia’s most exciting punk rock acts, blending riot grrrl energy with modern feminist commentary and infectious songwriting. Formed in 2015 in Canberra, the band has rapidly evolved from high school beginnings to national acclaim, earning accolades, chart success, and a growing international fanbase. Their music, characterized by gritty guitars, sharp lyrics, and unapologetic attitude, captures the spirit of youthful rebellion while addressing contemporary issues.​

Latest Release: BALCONY

Origins: High School Beginnings and Early Releases

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers formed in July 2015 when five 15-year-old students—Anna Ryan (vocals), Scarlett McKahey (guitar), Neve van Boxsel (drums), Pip Gazard (keyboards), and Jaida Stephenson (bass)—came together at the Orana Steiner School in Canberra. Bonding over a shared love for 1990s grunge and punk, they began crafting songs that reflected their teenage experiences and frustrations.​

Their early work, including the independently released EP Creepshow in 2017, showcased their raw talent and DIY ethos.Although Creepshow has since been removed from streaming platforms, the band’s early singles like “I Like That You Like That” (2019) and “Desk Chair” (2020) garnered attention for their gritty sound and relatable themes. Performances at major festivals such as Bigsound, Groovin’ the Moo, and Laneway Festival further established their presence in the Australian music scene.

Breakthrough: Pretty Good for a Girl Band

In 2021, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers signed with Domestic La La, an independent label known for supporting emerging Australian talent. Their first single under the label, “AHHHH!”, released in July 2021, captured their explosive energy and landed at number 117 in Triple J’s Hottest 200 of 2021.​

The band’s debut EP, Pretty Good for a Girl Band, released in May 2022, marked a significant milestone. The title, a tongue-in-cheek response to backhanded compliments, encapsulated their feminist stance and refusal to be pigeonholed.The EP featured tracks like “Girl Sports,” inspired by a sexist remark from a dentist, and “Miss Your Birthday,” co-written with Alex Lahey. Critics praised the EP for its blend of punk aggression and melodic hooks, with NME highlighting its “grisly guitar runs and cutthroat lead vocals.”

Pretty Good for a Girl Band earned the band the Best Independent Punk Album or EP award at the 2023 AIR Awards, solidifying their status as rising stars in the punk scene.​

Debut Album: I Love You

Building on their momentum, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released their debut studio album, I Love You, on October 6, 2023. Produced by Oscar Dawson, the album showcased a more polished sound while retaining their punk roots.Tracks like “Lights Out” and “Never Saw It Coming” demonstrated their versatility, with the latter being the band’s first acoustic song, written and sung by drummer Neve van Boxsel.​

I Love You debuted at number 6 on the ARIA Albums Chart and received critical acclaim for its blend of bubblegum pop and thunderous punk. The album was nominated for Australian Album of the Year at the 2023 J Awards and won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award at the 2024 ARIA Music Awards.​

Recent Developments and Collaborations

In August 2023, guitarist Scarlett McKahey announced she would step back from live performances due to a diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Despite this, she remains an active member of the band, contributing to recordings. Meg Holland has since joined as a touring guitarist, ensuring the band’s live shows continue with their signature energy.​

In September 2024, the band released a deluxe edition of their debut album, titled I Love You Too. This edition featured new tracks, including “Please Me,” a collaboration with American punk band The Linda Lindas. The song, inspired by The Linda Lindas’ style, explores themes of confidence and self-assurance, with lyrics described by the band as “cocky and overconfident, almost like an inner monologue of affirmations.” The collaboration was well-received, further expanding their international appeal.​

Awards and Recognition

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ impact on the music industry has been recognized through various awards and nominations:​

2023 AIR Awards : Won Best Independent Punk Album or EP for Pretty Good for a Girl Band.​

2024 AIR Awards : Won Best Independent Rock Album or EP for I Love You; nominated for Independent Song of the Year for “I Used to Be Fun.”​

2023 J Awards : Nominated for Australian Album of the Year for I Love You.​

2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards : Nominated for Best Single (“I Used to Be Fun”) and Best New Artist.​

2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards: Nominated for Best Live Act.

Musical Style and Influence

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers draw inspiration from the riot grrrl movement and bands like Cherry Glazerr, Dream Wife, VOIID, and WAAX. Their music combines punk rock, post-grunge, and indie pop elements, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and contemporary. Lyrically, they tackle themes of sexism, empowerment, and personal growth, often reflecting on their own experiences as young women in the music industry.

Lead vocalist Anna Ryan has emphasized the band’s intent to create music that is “relatable and meaningful,” particularly for women.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers On Tour

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are set to embark on a dynamic U.S. tour in May 2025, marking their second visit to the States. They will join Pearl Jam as direct support on the “Dark Matter Tour,” performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on May 6 and 8; Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC, on May 11 and 13; and PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, on May 16 and 18 . In addition to these arena shows, the band will headline two intimate gigs: at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY, on May 20, and at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, CA, on May 24 . These performances offer fans a chance to experience their acclaimed album I Love You Too live, featuring collaborations with artists like The Linda Lindas