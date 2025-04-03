Summer School Tour returns for its second year and we couldn’t be more excited here at Substream! This is a tour that takes us all back to the early days of Warped Tour when the bands were plenty, the fans were obsessed and everyone could afford to attend.

The annual idobi Radio Summer School Tour founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records) Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Vans Warped Tour), sponsored by idobi radio and Hot Topic, will feature a lineup of seven independent artists and bands that are fast on the rise, including Taylor Acorn, Charlotte Sands, Rain City Drive, If Not For Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows in Action, and Huddy.

​A Look At Last Years Tour

In 2024, the inaugural Summer School Tour revitalized the pop-punk scene, echoing the spirit of the iconic Warped Tour.Spearheaded by industry veterans Eric Tobin of Hopeless Records, Mike Kaminsky of KMGMT, and Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman, the tour aimed to provide a platform for emerging artists in the alternative music scene.

The lineup featured promising acts such as Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge, and Letdown., showcasing the diversity and inclusivity of contemporary pop-punk and emo genres. The tour spanned over 25 cities across the United States, commencing on July 10 in Cleveland, OH, and concluding on August 17 in Anaheim, CA. ​

A distinguishing feature of the Summer School Tour was its commitment to affordability and support for independent music communities. By collaborating exclusively with independent artists, labels, venues, and promoters, and utilizing sponsorship funds to subsidize ticket prices, the organizers ensured that tickets remained accessible, with prices as low as $35.50. Additionally, $0.50 from each ticket sale was donated to Save The Music, raising $10,000 to support music education in public schools.

The tour received positive feedback from both artists and fans, with performers noting increased exposure and fan engagement. For instance, Devin Papadol of Honey Revenge remarked on the tour’s role in introducing their music to new listeners and fostering a supportive live music environment. ​

Overall, the 2024 Summer School Tour successfully rekindled the communal and energetic atmosphere reminiscent of past pop-punk festivals, while championing the next generation of alternative artists.

What This Years Tour Looks Like

Kicking off July 11 in Detroit, the 2025 run will stop in nearly two dozen major cities across America this summer before a finale in Philadelphia on August 10. The tour also includes a field trip of sorts: a momentous date in partnership with Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, CA, on July 26, where all seven Summer School bands will perform at the freshly relaunched festival.

2025 Tour Dates

July 11, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

July 12, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

July 13, 2025 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

July 15, 2025 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

July 16, 2025 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

July 18, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

July 19, 2025 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

July 20, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

July 22, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoD

July 23, 2025 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

July 25, 2025 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

July 26, 2025 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour*

July 27, 2025 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

July 29, 2025 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

July 30, 2025 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

August 1, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

August 2, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Heaven

August 3, 2025 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

August 5, 2025 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 6, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

August 8, 2025 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

August 9, 2025 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

August 10, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

