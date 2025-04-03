Stateside have announced their debut album Where You Found Me set to be released on June 6th 2025 via their new label, Pure Noise Records. Alongside the announcement comes their latest single and video Stay Sweet featuring Knuckle Puck!

Having been on the road for the past 3 years, this album is a culmination of all of the experiences and emotions, both negative and positive, that the band have been through. From the sacrifices they made in order to pursue the band, whilst also exploring loss in its many forms.

“Stay Sweet is about losing that feeling of being invincible that you always have when you are young after a rough night or day or week finding yourself reminiscing on a good memory and wishing you could somehow be there again” – Stateside

Where You Found Me LP tracklist

Heads Up Big Guy

Stay Sweet (feat. Knuckle Puck)

Vista Verde (So Far So Good)

The End’s Not Near It’s Here

Like A Rosary

Aly’s Song (So Close So Far)

On A Clear Day You Can See Forever

Bitter Spring

California Calls You Home (feat.Vamachara)

Mile Maker

Stateside are currently on tour with Anxious across the US and will have select dates with Knuckle Puck later in the Spring.

Supporting Anxious

April 2nd Globe Hall, Denver CO

April 5th 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN

April 6th Cobra Lounge, Chicago IL

April 7th The Sanctuary, Hamtramck, MI

April 8th Mahall’s, Lakewood OH

April 10th Bowery Ballroom, New York NY

April 11th The Sinclair, Cambridge MA