The Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival has established itself as a premier destination for rock and metal enthusiasts since its inception. Held annually at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, this festival has grown in prominence, attracting top-tier talent and dedicated fans from around the globe.

The Evolution of Sonic Temple

The festival’s origins date back to 2007 when it was first established as Rock on the Range. Over the years, Rock on the Range grew into one of the most influential rock festivals in North America, boasting legendary performances from acts like Metallica, Soundgarden, and Slipknot. In 2019, the event was rebranded as Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival under the direction of Danny Wimmer Presents, with the goal of merging high-energy music with an expanded artistic experience.

Since its rebranding, Sonic Temple has maintained its status as a premier destination for rock and metal fans, despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to event cancellations in 2020 and 2021. The festival made a triumphant return in 2023 and has continued to grow in scale, attracting more fans and artists each year.

Sonic Temple 2025: A Landmark Year

The 2025 edition of the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is poised to be its most monumental yet. Scheduled for May 8-11 at the Historic Crew Stadium, the festival boasts an impressive roster of over 100 bands, marking its largest lineup to date. ​

What to Expect at Sonic Temple 2025

The 2025 edition of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is shaping up to be its biggest yet. Scheduled for May 8-11, the four-day event promises an unforgettable experience with over 100 bands performing across multiple stages.

Key Highlights of Sonic Temple 2025:

Massive Lineup : Featuring legendary bands like Metallica, Korn, and Linkin Park, as well as newer sensations like Bad Omens and I Prevail. Immersive Art Installations : Expect larger-than-life sculptures, live graffiti art, and interactive experiences that add a visual element to the festival. Gourmet Food and Beverage Offerings : Enjoy an upgraded festival experience with a variety of food vendors, craft beer options, and specialty cocktails. Enhanced VIP Experience : Exclusive viewing areas, private lounges, and premium amenities for those looking for an upgraded festival experience.



Additional Highlights

Three Days Grace : Fans will witness the much-anticipated reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier. ​

GWAR : Celebrating their 40th anniversary, GWAR promises a performance filled with their trademark theatrics. ​

Crossfade : The band returns to the stage for the first time in 13 years, offering fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane. ​

Seven Hours After Violet : Featuring System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, this new band makes one of its first U.S. festival appearances. ​

Acid Bath : Known for their cult following, Acid Bath’s rare reunion performance is highly anticipated. ​

Bullet For My Valentine : Commemorating the 20th anniversary of their album “The Poison,” the band will perform a special set.

Trivium: Celebrating two decades of “Ascendancy,” Trivium’s performance is set to be a highlight for metal enthusiasts. ​

Tickets and Travel Information

Tickets for Sonic Temple 2025 are now available through the festival’s official website. Fans can choose from General Admission, VIP, and Ultimate VIP packages, with payment plans available.

For those traveling to Columbus, Ohio, there are several accommodation options, including hotels near the stadium, Airbnb rentals, and camping areas for festival-goers looking for an immersive experience.

Final Thoughts

With a rich history and an unmatched lineup, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival continues to be a must-attend event for rock and metal fans worldwide. The 2025 edition promises to be a legendary gathering of music, art, and community. Whether you’re a long-time attendee or a first-time visitor, this year’s festival is set to be an experience you won’t want to miss.