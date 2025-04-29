During a sticky, bonkers, and energetic headlining show at The Hall at Elsewhere in Brooklyn this past Sunday, Soft Play guitarist Laurence “Laurie” Vincent mentioned that the band played to about 30 people the first time they played in New York. Considering the English punk duo’s last New York solo date was in 2017, it speaks to their staying power in selling out a venue with more than 500 devoted fans. Armed with a new name but the same raucous attitude, Soft Play powered through an hour set that felt more like a mutually agreed-upon musical exorcism. However, the road to their last tour stop had been anything but easy.

The two-piece formerly known as Slaves released three albums and enjoyed a loyal fanbase that had steadily followed them over the years. In 2019, they decided to take a hiatus due to the deteriorating circumstances around their friendship and partnership as band members. Vincent experienced the death of his partner shortly after, and lead singer/percussionist Isaac Holman had struggled with his mental health and OCD. Both Holman and Vincent launched their own side projects, but you can’t keep a good partnership down. They came back in 2022 under the new name, Soft Play, revinvigorated by the work they did on themselves and renewing their friendship.

Holman and Vincent didn’t waste any time launching into the trio of songs “All Things,” “Mirror Muscles,” and “Issac Is Typing” from their 2024 album, “Heavier Jelly.” Aside from a few brief pauses to collect themselves, Soft Play never let up in energy, and the same could be said for the crowd, which shouted lyrics back to them with fury. During the show, there were moments of crowd participation, as Vincent and Holman took turns forming a circle of fans around them. “We started this band because nobody else wanted to do it, “Holman said, mic in hand, as a gaggle of hardcore Soft Play faithful intently listened to him on the floor in front of the stage. “They always asked, ‘Where’s your high hat? ‘” referring to his drum setup. Not even a minute later, both Soft Play and fans screamed the lyrics to 2016’s “f– – the Hi-Hat.” Holman would again return to the crowd later to lead an all-ladies mosh pit with 2012’s “Girlfight.”

It wasn’t entirely sound and fury, as the duo did take time to tap into the emotional malestrom they had been through with “Everything and Nothing.” Vincent sat at the edge of the stage, playing a mandolin, while Holman sang the lyrics with every ounce of his voice. “Times are hard and the bombs keep dropping/Showing no signs of stopping,” he proclaimed while the crowd stood, taking all of the emotion in. You don’t make songs like these or perform at the fever in which Sofy Play did if you haven’t experienced the success and the hardships that being in the music industry can bring. Redemption comes in all forms. For some bands, it’s coming back from a long hiatus, trying to get themselves into game shape. For Soft Play, it was in hugs, playful middle fingers, acknowledgments to each other that “it’s go time,” and being surrounded by the people who stuck with them. The bigger venues are no doubt in their future again, but nothing beats shouting from your heart in a sweat box.

SOFT PLAY