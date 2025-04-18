SHAYSOVA, a dynamic force in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene, has rapidly gained recognition for her electrifying performances and innovative productions. Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, she has captivated audiences with her unique blend of Big Room, Electro House, and Future Rave sounds.​

Early Life and Musical Roots

Music has been an integral part of SHAYSOVA’s life from the very beginning. Her father, a DJ, met her mother while performing at the Playboy Club, setting the stage for a life steeped in rhythm and melody. Growing up in such an environment, she naturally gravitated towards DJing and music production, honing her skills from a young age. ​

Artistic Style and Influences

SHAYSOVA‘s music is characterized by its high-energy beats, melodic hooks, and a commitment to the “less is more” philosophy. She skillfully combines elements from various EDM sub-genres, creating tracks that are both powerful and emotionally resonant. Her sound is a testament to her ability to craft immersive auditory experiences that resonate with a wide audience. ​

Notable Releases

Over the years, SHAYSOVA has released a series of impactful tracks that showcase her evolving artistry:​

“Drop Like This” (2022): A high-energy track that combines expressive songwriting with lush production aesthetics. ​

“Better Than This” (2023): A song that takes listeners on a journey through rich layers of synths and pounding basslines. ​

“SUPERNOVA” (2023): An energetic and throbbing sound that captures attention with its contagious beat.

“You’re Mine” (2024): A track that demonstrates her capacity to produce an energetic and throbbing sound that captures attention. ​

Live Performances and Festival Appearances

SHAYSOVA’s live performances are known for their unmatched energy and dedication. She has opened for renowned artists such as Nervo, R3hab, Hozho, Bonnie X Clyde, and Lost Kings. Her festival appearances include performances at Avalon in Hollywood, Why Not Weekend Festival, and Technical Festival. She was also a finalist in The Phoenix Lights Festival competition. ​

Industry Recognition and Collaborations

SHAYSOVA’s talent has been recognized by several prominent labels and media outlets. She has released music under labels such as Revealed Recordings, Soundrive, Gemstone Records, and Black Hole Recordings. Her work has been featured in Revealed Selected episode #34 and covered by media outlets like DJANE Mag, EDM Maniac, and EDM.com.

Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Beyond her musical endeavors, SHAYSOVA is deeply committed to humanitarian causes. She co-created “The LIFE Stream,” a live stream initiative aimed at raising money and awareness for various humanitarian efforts. This project has garnered support from entities like Club Killers, Pioneer, DJANE Mag, and EDM.com.

Connect with SHAYSOVA

Conclusion

SHAYSOVA stands out in the EDM landscape with her unique blend of musical influences, high-energy performances, and commitment to social causes. Her journey from a music-infused upbringing to becoming a recognized name in the industry is a testament to her talent and dedication. As she continues to evolve as an artist, SHAYSOVA remains a compelling figure to watch in the world of electronic dance music.

