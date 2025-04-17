Milwaukee’s Sex Scenes is back with two new music videos for two songs off their upcoming first full length album “Everything Make Me Sick” due May 9th via Big Neck Records.

Since 2016, Sex Scenes’ snotty blend of thrash riffs, mid tempo hardcore and catchy hooks has made them a unique presence in both the hardcore and indie rock/punk scenes around the Midwest. Throughout their long tenure, they’ve played shows with everyone from Weedeater to Jack White; not being out of place on either bill. Although the band’s songs are unquestionably rooted in hardcore punk, their sound and presence are distinctly their own, and it’s that signature quality that makes them a fitting presence on most stages. The band’s lineup has shifted throughout the years, but has been fronted by Sarah Turbo since 2021. In late 2023, they released “Fed Up,” the first EP with Turbo on the mic.

Sex Scenes reminds us of the early days of Warped Tour where you would wonder around from stage to stage hoping to find something that’s fresh coming from a band you’ve probably never heard of. The single “Want & Need” immediately gives you the will to reach for the old skateboard and hit the streets to tear up as many park benches you can find! Very aggressive but yet fun!

You can find Sex Scenes on the road starting in May!

5/8 Chicago, IL at Cole’s Bar

5/9 Dayton, OH Blind Rage Festival at Yellow Cab Tavern

5/10 Detroit, MI at Lager House

5/11 Urbana, IL at Red Herring

5/12 St Louis, MO at Sinkhole

5/13 Nashville, TN at Vinyl Tap

5/14 Chattanooga, TN at Cherry St. Tavern

5/15 Tuscaloosa, AL at Druid City Brewing Company

5/16 New Orleans, LA at Poor Boys

5/23 Madison, WI at Mickey’s Tavern

5/24 Milwaukee, WI at Cactus Club