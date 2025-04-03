Black’s headline tour is in celebration of her long-awaited second album SALVATION, released in February after the 2025 California wildfires caused it to be delayed by a month. In it, she muses on themes of objectification, religion, and queerhood— and hooks it all on the freedom that comes with letting go of the confines of it all. Tracks like “Twist The Knife” and “TRUST!” are primped with disco-beats and hyperpop sounds that echo Slayyyter, Dorian Electra, even Kylie Minogue. One thing is clear: techo-pop is back in, and it’s playfully delightful.

Across songs from three of her projects (SALVATION, Rebecca Black Was Here, and debut Let Her Burn), Black meditates on the difficulties of life and love tales into a perfectly-placed wind machine, setting the room bouncing with hands in the air on underdog hits like “Do You Even Think About Me?” and “American Doll”. Best of all was “Sugar Water Cyanide”, a sugary, whimsical number that was preceded by the “Sugar Water Cyanide ‘clinical trials'”, where screens displayed members of TikTok unboxing Salvation promo packages and pretending to die after drinking vials of so-labelled “cyanide”— and ended with an audience member onstage doing the same. It’s an unexpected spectacle, but it never feels old.

Rebecca Black is always pushing for more, and we’re grateful to be along for the ride.