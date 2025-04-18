In the ever-shifting landscape of modern rock, few bands have managed to carve out a space as distinct and dynamic as Momma. This Los Angeles-based indie rock duo has become a beacon for fans yearning for the raw edge of ’90s grunge, reimagined with a contemporary twist. From their DIY roots to their increasing mainstream recognition, Momma’s journey is a compelling testament to the power of authenticity, female friendship, and sonic experimentation. Here’s everything you need to know about this band on the rise, including their backstory, their most beloved tracks, and their unforgettable music videos.

A Brief History: How Momma Was Born

Momma was formed in 2015 by Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, two high school friends from Los Angeles who bonded over a mutual love for grunge-era heavyweights like Nirvana, Hole, and Smashing Pumpkins. The duo began writing songs together in their teens, channeling personal stories and angst through fuzzed-out guitars and lo-fi aesthetics.

Their earliest recordings were gritty, intimate, and steeped in the tradition of alternative rock. They self-released their debut album, Interloper, in 2016, which was a promising start that gained attention in the indie scene. However, it wasn’t until the release of 2018’s Interloper and more prominently, 2020’s Two of Me that the band started attracting critical acclaim. Two of Me marked a leap forward in songwriting and thematic depth, blending coming-of-age narrative arcs with dark, surreal imagery.

In 2022, Momma released Household Name, their breakout record that garnered major media buzz and secured them spots on high-profile tours, including opening gigs for Wet Leg and Snail Mail. With its infectious hooks and sharp lyricism, Household Name catapulted Momma from cult favorites to rising indie rock stars.

Musical Style: A Nostalgic Yet Modern Sound

What makes Momma stand out in the saturated world of indie rock is their ability to strike a delicate balance between nostalgia and innovation. Drawing heavily from the grunge and alt-rock blueprint, their music features crunchy guitar riffs, melodic basslines, and vocals that oscillate between dreamy and defiant.

Their lyrical themes often explore identity, disillusionment, and the darker sides of youth—all delivered with a conversational coolness that recalls Liz Phair and Kim Gordon. And while their sound is unmistakably retro-inspired, there’s a sleekness in the production and arrangement that plants them firmly in the present.

Momma’s Most Popular Songs: Essential Listening

Whether you’re new to Momma or a seasoned fan, these tracks showcase the depth and versatility of their discography.

1. “Speeding 72” (from Household Name, 2022)

Arguably the band’s most recognizable song, “Speeding 72” is an exhilarating ride through adolescent chaos, late-night drives, and the intoxicating promise of escape. With a crunchy, driving riff reminiscent of Sonic Youth and a chorus that feels like a late-summer anthem, this track is a quintessential example of Momma’s ability to make slacker rock sound fresh.

2. “Rockstar” (from Household Name, 2022)

With its tongue-in-cheek title and swaggering delivery, “Rockstar” showcases Momma’s sharp sense of humor and self-awareness. The song is built around a hypnotic riff and sardonic lyrics that poke fun at fame and self-image. It’s a standout both sonically and thematically.

3. “Medicine” (from Household Name, 2020)

This haunting track reveals the darker, more introspective side of Momma. “Medicine” unfolds slowly, with ghostly harmonies and cryptic lyrics that suggest emotional numbness and dependency. It’s one of the band’s more experimental offerings and a fan favorite for its emotional depth.

4. “Biohazard” (from Two of Me, 2022)

With a name that screams danger, “Biohazard” delivers on its promise with a sharp, punk-tinged energy. The track combines catchy guitar work with abrasive vocals, offering a cathartic release that channels the chaos of toxic relationships and emotional fallout.

5. “Apollo” (Released as a single, 2019)

Brimming with layers of lush guitars and shimmering harmonies, “Apollo” explores themes of devotion and idolization. It’s a softer, more melodic entry in Momma’s catalog, showing their ability to blend vulnerability with sophistication.

Music Videos: Visuals That Match the Vibe

Momma’s music videos are as artfully constructed as their songs, often capturing a cinematic, low-budget charm that reflects their DIY ethos and Gen Z sensibility.

“Speeding 72” — A Retro Fever Dream

The video for “Speeding 72” is a standout in their visual catalog. Directed with a grainy, VHS-style aesthetic, it perfectly encapsulates the song’s nostalgic tone. Shots of empty highways, gas stations, and impromptu hangouts evoke a timeless American road trip. The color palette—washed-out blues and sunburnt yellows—gives it a retro, dreamlike quality.

“Rockstar” — Fame and Fantasy

The “Rockstar” video is a tongue-in-cheek visual that plays with the idea of stardom. It features the band members enacting exaggerated rock star tropes—over-the-top outfits, press interviews, fan mobs—all shot in lo-fi glory. The video walks a clever line between satire and sincerity, reinforcing the song’s message while making it irresistibly fun to watch.

“Medicine” — Eerie and Introspective

Dark, abstract, and quietly unsettling, the video for “Medicine” leans into surrealist imagery. With its dim lighting, slow zooms, and cryptic visuals—such as pills floating in water and ghostly silhouettes—it visually echoes the song’s emotional weight. It’s less about narrative and more about atmosphere, which suits the track perfectly.

Why Momma Matters in 2025

Momma isn’t just another indie band riding the nostalgia wave. They are redefining what alternative rock can sound like in the 2020s by pulling from the past without being shackled by it. Their music speaks to a new generation that craves authenticity over polish and feeling over perfection.

Their growing popularity is a clear sign that rock music, in all its gritty, emotional glory, is far from dead. Momma is one of the torchbearers of that revival—unapologetically loud, emotionally nuanced, and cool as hell.

Momma has recently released their new album “Welcome to My Blue Sky” via Polyvinyl Record Co. / Lucky Number Music. The band shared their new single “Rodeo” alongside a new music video directed by Richard Phillip Smith.

Final Thoughts

If you haven’t already jumped on the Momma bandwagon, now is the time. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting riffs, angsty lyrics, or just a band that makes you feel something real, Momma delivers. With each release, they’re not just evolving—they’re setting the bar for what indie rock can be.

From underground beginnings to sold-out shows, Momma’s story is still being written—but if the past few years are any indication, they’re not just here to stay. They’re here to lead.

For fans of: Nirvana, Veruca Salt, Snail Mail, Hole, and Mitski.

Don’t forget to stream their latest album, follow them on tour, and keep an eye out—because the best is likely still to come.