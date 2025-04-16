On April 14, 2025, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X revealed via Instagram that he was experiencing partial facial paralysis affecting the right side of his face. In a video filmed from his hospital bed, the artist demonstrated his inability to fully smile or move that side of his face, expressing disbelief and frustration. Though Lil Nas X has not shared an official diagnosis, fans and observers, including actress Holly Robinson Peete, speculated that he may be suffering from Bell’s palsy—a condition often associated with viral infections that temporarily affects facial nerve function. ​

Hospitalization and Diagnosis

In the video, Lil Nas X, dressed in a hospital gown and a Von Dutch cap, demonstrated his inability to fully smile, expressing shock and confusion. Despite the concerning footage, he later reassured his 10.4 million Instagram followers that he was okay, writing, “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” He shared a humorous hospital selfie and noted that he might “look funny for a lil but,” expressing a lighthearted attitude about his situation. ​People.com

Although he did not disclose the cause or receive a confirmed diagnosis, he has since been discharged and is sharing updates on his recovery with fans via social media. He reported gradual improvement, mentioning that he is chewing a lot to regain facial muscle strength and that control of his mouth has significantly improved, although his right eye is still lagging behind. Despite the incident, Lil Nas X remains in high spirits, humorously describing the challenge and playing J. Cole’s “Crooked Smile” in jest. ​Teen Vogue

Social Media Reactions and Support

Lil Nas X’s candid sharing of his condition prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Notably, actress Taraji P. Henson and comedian Wanda Sykes sent well wishes for his recovery. His lighthearted approach, including sharing a humorous hospital selfie and noting that he might “look funny for a lil but,” helped reassure his followers. ​

Fans drew comparisons to similar cases experienced by other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, who had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Lil Nas X reassured fans that he is on the mend and remains optimistic. ​

Impact on Upcoming Projects and Music Career

Despite the health scare, Lil Nas X has been actively promoting his new EP, “7 Days Before Dreamboy,” and voiced a strong desire to embrace authenticity and protect his energy, as mentioned during the GLAAD Media Awards in March. ​

His upcoming second studio album, “Dreamboy,” is set to be released through Columbia Records in 2025. The production of the album will be primarily helmed by Nas X’s frequent collaborators Take A Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Jasper Harris, as well as Lil Nas X himself, Thomas Bangalter, Ojivolta, Twisco, and many others.

The lead single from the album, “Light Again!,” was released on November 15, 2024, featuring production by Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Jasper Harris, Lil Nas X, and Thomas Bangalter. The song features a sample from “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge and interpolates “Cuff It” by Beyoncé. The music video, directed by Andrew Donoho, was uploaded on November 15, 2024, on Lil Nas X’s YouTube channel through Vevo. ​

Another promotional single, “Right There!,” was released on March 13, 2025, as the fourth promotional single from “Dreamboy.” The song was produced by Ojivolta, Twisco, Jasper Harris, and Solomonophonic. A visualizer was released the same day on Lil Nas X’s YouTube channel. ​

Mental Health Advocacy

Lil Nas X has been recognized for his openness about mental health struggles. He has talked about feeling suicidal and depressed, and The Trevor Project awarded him its first Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award. He stated, “I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself.” ​Mashable

Conclusion

Lil Nas X’s recent health scare has highlighted his resilience and commitment to his fans and music. His transparent sharing of his condition and recovery journey has garnered widespread support and admiration. As he continues to recover, fans eagerly anticipate the release of his upcoming album “Dreamboy” and future projects.​