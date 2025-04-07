Lights, born Valerie Anne Poxleitner on April 11, 1987, in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, has carved a distinctive niche in the electro-pop music scene. Her unique blend of synth-driven melodies and heartfelt lyrics has garnered her a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.​ Substream took notice early in her career with feature interviews and reviews on her music to date.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Growing up in a family of missionaries, Lights spent her early years traveling, which exposed her to diverse cultures and musical influences. She began writing songs at a young age, with her father, Eric Poxleitner, playing a pivotal role in nurturing her musical aspirations. By 11, she was crafting her own songs, and at 13, she recorded her first piece. Her passion led her to produce a demo by the age of 15, which gained significant attention on MySpace, amassing over 5 million visitors and ultimately leading to a contract with Warner Bros. Records. ​Teen Vogue

Debut and Rise to Fame

In 2008, Lights released her self-titled EP, marking her entry into the music industry. Her ethereal vocals and catchy synth-pop sound quickly resonated with listeners. Tracks from the EP found placements in popular TV shows like “The Hills” and an Old Navy campaign, further amplifying her reach. Her debut full-length album, The Listening, followed in 2009, solidifying her presence in the electro-pop genre. ​Teen VogueTime

Evolution of Sound

Lights’ musical journey is characterized by her willingness to experiment and evolve. Her second album, Siberia (2011), introduced grittier elements and collaborations with artists like Holy Fuck and Shad, showcasing a departure from her earlier polished synth-pop sound. This evolution continued with Little Machines in 2014, where she revisited her synth-pop roots but with a more refined and mature approach. The album received positive reviews, with TIME magazine noting its “starry-eyed sentiments, propulsive beats, and sharp hooks.” ​Time

Innovative Integration of Music and Comics

A testament to her multifaceted creativity, Lights embarked on an ambitious project with her fourth studio album, Skin&Earth (2017). She not only produced music but also wrote and illustrated an accompanying comic book series. The narrative follows a protagonist named Enaia in a post-apocalyptic world, with each song corresponding to a chapter in the comic. This innovative fusion of music and storytelling showcased Lights’ depth as an artist and her commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

Personal Life and Advocacy

Beyond her musical endeavors, Lights is known for her openness about personal experiences and challenges. Her marriage to Beau Bokan, lead vocalist of Blessthefall, and the birth of their daughter, Rocket Wild, have been integral parts of her journey. Lights has also been candid about her struggles with depression, using her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues. ​

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Lights has received numerous accolades, including two JUNO Awards: New Artist of the Year in 2009 and Pop Album of the Year for Little Machines in 2015. Her songs have been streamed over 100 million times, reflecting her widespread appeal and the deep connection she has with her audience. ​

New Music

As of 2025, Lights continues to be a dynamic force in the music industry. She has recently released two new tracks,“WHITE PAPER PALM TREES” and “SURFACE TENSION”. Both written and produced by Lights, “WHITE PAPER PALM TREES” brings some of Lights’ early-day influences to the forefront, reminiscent of her more nostalgic leaning material. “SURFACE TENSION” pushes Lights into new territory, channeling dark wave and new wave elements and a string of German lyrics as a nod to A6’s inspirations. Lights explains, “I couldn’t decide which song to release because I feel like both appeal to such different sides of the fan base. I had the idea to release both simultaneously and let the fans decide where they stand.”

You can see Lights on her upcoming tour