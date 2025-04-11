Following the release of his Cool & Dre-collaboration “Bamboo,” Cleveland crooner itsHOLY connects with Moneybagg Yo affiliate Big Homiie G for “Picture Perfect” via Lobel Music Group / Arkik Sounds.

Produced by Drumma Boy, the female friendly quick-strike finds the rising stars detailing the lavish lifestyle women experience while in their company.

Speaking with Medium Creative Agency about the song’s significance in an exclusive statement, itsHOLY reveals: “When I listen to the record I hear art that sounds refreshing. Big Homiie G’s flow gives a raw dynamic that adds definition to my chill hypnotic tone.”