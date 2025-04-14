Glasswaves are sharing the title track off their upcoming EP, It Was Always Meant To End on April 12 via Tough Luck Music. The EP, set to release on April 19, features singles such as “Monarch” and “Downpour.”

“We chose this track as the self-titled song because it carries such raw emotion and perfectly captures the core theme of the EP – the tension, vulnerability, and volatility of a toxic relationship. This song marks a turning point for us creatively. We stepped outside the traditional boundaries of songwriting and let the emotion drive the process. It’s somewhat of a hybrid song. Starts out as an EDM track then seamlessly blends into a massive rock piece. We feel this is our most compelling and authentic work to date.” – Noah Rich, lead vocalist.

It Was Always Meant To End



“Second Nature” “Monarch” “It Was Always Meant To End” “Downpour” “Still Yours” “Blessed Burden”

“Looking back on the process of writing the EP It Was Always Meant To End, it hits a lot harder than I expected. At the time, I was carrying so much, emotions I hadn’t unpacked, chaos I hadn’t made sense of and it all became this weight on my shoulders. But hearing how everything came together, how each track bleeds into the next contextually, it feels like I finally gave voice to things I hadn’t been able to say out loud. There’s a quiet kind of release to that. It’s emotional because it feels real. Like I was finally able to express a part of myself that’s usually buried. I also have to give a huge shoutout to our producer, Justin Spaulding, who played a major role in co-writing and helped guide the process of turning all of that emotion into something honest and powerful in the lyrics.” – Noah Rich, lead voalist

You can catch the album release show on 4/18 at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, NY

The Funeral Portrait Dates:

4/23 – Syracuse, NY

4/24 – Albany, NY

4/25 – Lititz, PA

4/26 – Buffalo, NY

4/27 – Towson, MD

4/29 – Richmond, VA

5/1 – Greensboro, NC

5/7 – Springfield, MO

5/14 – Des Moines, IA

Weeping Wound Dates:

6/12 – Nashville, TN

6/13 – Sauget, IL

6/14 – Cudahy, WI

6/15 – Chicago, IL

6/18 – Lakewood, OH

6/19 – Thomasville, PA

6/20 – Rochester, NY

6/21 – Brooklyn, NY

6/22 – Chesapeake, VA

6/24 – Charlotte, NC

6/25 – Greenville, SC

6/26 – Atlanta, GA

6/27 – Augusta, GA

6/28 – Bradenton, FL

6/29 – Orlando, FL

elijah Tour Dates:

7/10 – Columbus, OH

7/11 – Indianapolis, IN

7/12 – Cleveland, OH

7/13 – Detroit, MI

7/15 – Chicago, IL