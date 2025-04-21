Balu Brigada, the dynamic alt-pop duo from New Zealand, has been making waves in the global music scene with their genre-blending sound and heartfelt lyrics. Comprising brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley, the pair has captivated audiences with their unique blend of groove-pop, indie-funk, and alternative R&B. From their early days in Auckland to headlining tours and performing on international stages, Balu Brigada’s journey is a testament to their talent and determination.​

Origins and Musical Evolution

Growing up in a creative household— their father a dancer and their mother an actress/musician— Henry and Pierre were immersed in the arts from a young age. Their musical journey began in their teens, with Henry taking on the role of lead guitarist and Pierre learning the bass. This early collaboration laid the foundation for what would become Balu Brigada.Their sound, often described as “groove-pop,” draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists, including Gorillaz and Frank Ocean, allowing them to craft a style that’s both eclectic and cohesive. ​

Breakthrough with Atlantic Records

In 2022, Balu Brigada’s career reached a significant milestone when they signed with Atlantic Records and Warner Music Australasia. This partnership marked a new chapter for the duo, providing them with a broader platform to share their music. Their debut EP under the label, I Should Be Home, released in September 2022, encapsulates the experiences of twenty-somethings navigating love, self-discovery, and the complexities of adulthood. Tracks like “Moon Man” and “Favourite Clothes” showcase their ability to blend introspective lyrics with infectious melodies. ​

The ‘Find A Way’ Era

July 2023 saw the release of their sophomore EP, Find A Way, a six-track project that delves into the nuances of modern relationships and personal growth. The title track, along with songs like “Designer” and “2Good,” highlight the duo’s knack for crafting catchy tunes that resonate with listeners. The EP’s theme revolves around perseverance and finding one’s path, a reflection of the brothers’ own journey in the music industry.

Chart-Topping Singles and Viral Hits

Balu Brigada’s music has not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved commercial success. Their 2024 single “So Cold” became a standout hit, amassing over 15 million streams on Spotify and reaching No. 1 on the US Alternative chart. The song’s exploration of the complexities of attraction and emotional vulnerability struck a chord with many. ​

Other notable tracks include:​

“The Question” (2025): A contemplative love song penned in New York, reflecting on the uncertainties of commitment.​

“OH! Not Again” (2022): A candid take on repeated disappointments in relationships, emphasizing resilience and self-empowerment.

Live Performances and Tours

Balu Brigada’s energetic live performances have further solidified their reputation. In 2024, they joined Twenty One Pilots on the U.S. leg of the Clancy World Tour, exposing them to a wider audience. Their chemistry and stage presence earned them praise, with reviewers noting their “catchy alt-pop riffs and endearing charm.” ​

Building on this momentum, the duo embarked on their first headlining tour, the ‘Can’t Be Your Dog Tour,’ in early 2025.The U.S. tour saw sold-out shows, a testament to their growing fanbase and the impact of their music. ​

Remaining EU/UK Tour Dates With Twenty One Pilots

April

21 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

22 – Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi

24 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

27 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

28 – Milan, IT – Forum

30 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

MAY

1 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

2 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

5 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

6 – Birmingham, UK – bp pulse LIVE

8 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

13 – London, UK – The O2

14 – London, UK – The O2

Looking Ahead

As of April 2025, Balu Brigada continues to expand their global footprint. They are set to support Twenty One Pilots on the European and UK legs of the Clancy World Tour, bringing their distinctive sound to new audiences. With a series of successful releases and tours under their belt, the future looks promising for the Beasley brothers.​

Popular Songs

“So Cold” (2024)​

“Designer” (2023)​

“2Good” (2023)

“Find A Way” (2023)​

“OH! Not Again” (2022)​

“The Question” (2025)​

“‘The Question‘ is a late night love song set in some of the grungier parts of New York City”said Balu Brigada. “We’d been roaming around the lower east side a lot at the time we were writing it, and despite the song being a fictional narrative, a lot of the lyrics are drawn from some of the characters we had met. Wounded romantics, a sprinkling of starving artists, and a few trust fund babies all converging to make the wonderful tapestry of a city that charges you 3 thousand dollars to live in a rat infested hallway.”

Balu Brigada’s blend of heartfelt lyrics, innovative production, and charismatic performances have positioned them as a compelling force in alt-pop music. Their journey from Auckland to international stages serves as an inspiration, and fans eagerly anticipate what the duo will deliver next.​ This is definitely a band to keep your ears on!