Netflix has been dominating the Viking scene recently thanks to Vikings: Valhalla. However, the Vikings series began life on the History Channel before switching to Amazon Prime Video during the sixth season. Now, the streaming service from Amazon is set to bring us a new instalment of Norse adventures.

The Continuing Success of the Viking Theme

Vikings have been a huge part of the entertainment industry since long before the current streaming services even began. We need to go back a century to find the first movies based on this culture, with 1928’s The Viking and a 1931 film of the same name introducing audiences to this genre for the first time. Screenrant’s list of the best Viking movies of all time includes older films like When The Raven Flies (1984) as well as more recent efforts such as 2021’s The Last Duel.

In terms of TV shows, Vikings was based on the legendary Ragnar Lodbrok and was first aired in 2013. It proved to be a huge success, leading to it moving to Amazon Prime before Netflix grabbed the rights to Vikings: Valhalla, which is set in England a century after the events in the original series took place. This time, Leif Erikson and Freydís Eiríksdóttir were among the main characters.

Vikings have also been celebrated in songs, such as Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin, as well as cultural experiences like The Museum of the Viking Age in Oslo. These sea-faring adventurers also feature in online slots, such as the Viking Go Wild game mentioned on this NJ casino app as one of its most popular slots. Thor’s Hammer Strike and Viking Runecraft 100 are among the other Norse-themed slots we find when browsing through the site. The combination of rugged Vikings and modern slot features provides a good example of how the timeless appeal of the Norse culture can be combined with the latest technology.

What Is the New Series About?

Bloodaxe is being created by the same team behind Valhalla, although it’s a standalone series rather than a sequel or prequel. However, it shares the same idea of being based on real-life figures from the Viking Age. The details released so far by Amazon MGM Studios reveal that it will be based on the life of the famous warrior called Erik Bloodaxe. His wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings, will also play a huge part in the action as the couple look to claim the Norwegian throne in a land that’s been plunged into chaos.

Screenwriter Michael Hirst has talked about how Bloodaxe will introduce “incredible new characters and unbelievable stories” that show how these people change the course of history. No release date has yet been confirmed, with the project apparently still at an early stage, although Amazon has already ordered the first season.

The success of Vikings makes us believe that there is still a lot of interest in the adventures of these Norse warriors. If Bloodaxe matches the excitement and drama of the Vikings seasons, it should be another big hit.