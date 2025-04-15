Bishop Briggs

Metro// Chicago, IL // March 22, 2025

Bishop Briggs delivered hit after hit to a hungry crowd in Chicago.

Bishop Briggs has had some serious radio play over the years. Her hit “River” has gone Platinum twice in the U.S. and earned her a place amongst the indie pop greats. Since her debut in 2015, she has consistently put out exciting singles, EPs, and studio albums. Her most recent album, Tell My Therapist I’m Fine, is the center of this tour, which made a pit stop in Chicago to a nearly sold out crowd. Fans had been waiting outside for hours to be at the front of the barricade, some having waited years to see Briggs live.

Bishop Brigg’s opening act was unfortunately unable to play, but her husband, Landon Jacobs (the lead singer of Sir Sly), played an impromptu set instead. Later, Briggs would joke that her husband is super hot, but only she’s allowed to say that. Briggs started her set with “My Serotonin”, the first track off of Tell My Therapist I’m Fine. She played songs from this album throughout the set, and her energy was palpable during the entire show. She used the entire stage, often running back and forth to make sure she interacted with the entire venue. It can be difficult for some artists to hold the crowd’s attention all night, but this is not a problem for Bishop Briggs.

Speaking with fans, some people had waited almost a decade to see Bishop Briggs. COVID took a toll on touring artists, and Brigg’s fans were elated to finally get to see their favorite artist up close. Briggs played 20 songs during her set, closing the night with “River”. Everyone in the crowd, from new fans to old ones, knew this song. Briggs’ expression throughout the night said it all: she loves performing live, and it’s clear that her fans mean the world to her.