Jamacian born recording artist Tina (formerly Hoodcelebrityy), who relocated to the United States to live with her great-grandmother at the age of 12, is taking the internet by storm with her dynamic personality and groundbreaking creativity. Her captivating social media presence has garnered millions of views, showcasing her infectious energy and bold artistic evolution.

On her latest KSR Group distributed release, “Jet,” an adrenaline-fueled anthem brought to life through a unique animated music video, she combines compelling storytelling, high-energy beats, and stunning visuals to create an unforgettable experience.

“Jet” is already making waves across major streaming platforms, further establishing Tina as a trendsetter in music and culture. Known for her genre-blending fusion of Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and Global sounds, Tina continues to solidify her position as a powerful force in the industry.