I arrived at Warsaw in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on the evening of March 21st to find groups of people scattered along the sidewalks, smoking cigarettes and chatting with friends. The vibes outside the historic grunge venue were buzzing, as Australian garage rock duo Skegss prepared to headline a sold-out performance.

Inside, the venue reeked of cheap beer, and the pit grew rowdier by the minute. Kicking off the night’s festivities was the genre-bending duo Twen. Known for their grungy performance aesthetic and ethereal, dreamy sound, they brought an undeniable energy that quickly hyped up the crowd. Lead vocalist Jane Fitzsimmons was a force of nature, bounding from one side of the stage to the other, even climbing atop the drum kit mid-set before launching off and ripping into the next song. The front-row fans were loving every second, headbanging to the beat with smiles plastered across their faces.

After Twen’s set, a 30-minute break gave fans the chance to refuel—whether by grabbing another tall boy or indulging in Warsaw’s famous pierogies—before the main event.

About ten minutes before showtime, a giant banner unfurled across the back of the stage, emblazoned with Skegss’ iconic flame logo. The crowd erupted into cheers, and beer flew through the air in celebration. Moments later, Skegss stormed the stage, opening with the high-energy banger “Valhalla.” The crowd surged forward as crowd surfers poured over the barricade, instantly setting the tone for the wild night ahead.

The energy never wavered throughout Skegss’ lengthy 19-song setlist. Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Reed grinned ear to ear the entire night, clearly feeding off the crowd’s electric energy. About four songs in, the bassist tore off his shirt, succumbing to the rising heat inside Warsaw. From my spot on the balcony above, I had a perfect view of the chaotic, yet euphoric scene below. Skegss delivered exactly what their fans came for: a raucous, high-energy evening packed with great music and even greater vibes.

Their setlist was a diverse mix of crowd-pleasers, including hits like “Spring Has Sprung,” “LSD,” “Got On My Skateboard,” and their biggest anthem, “Up In The Clouds.” Toward the end of the set, the band paused briefly to thank the crowd for their unwavering energy, promising to close the night on a high note. They immediately launched into the opening chords of “Margarita”, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Known for their sun-soaked, surf-rock Australian beach vibes, Skegss somehow managed to bring all of that warmth and more to a chilly, rain-filled New York City night.

I first discovered Skegss through Thrasher Magazine’s King of the Road nearly a decade ago. Ever since, I’ve longed for the chance to see them live and experience their circle pit-infested crowds firsthand. Saturday night at Warsaw was everything I hoped for—and then some.

Twen

Skegss