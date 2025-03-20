Sean “Diddy” Combs, a prominent figure in the music industry, has faced a series of legal challenges in recent years.Below is a timeline detailing the allegations and arrests associated with him, followed by a list of notable entertainers who have attended his famed White Parties.​

Timeline of Allegations and Arrests Against Sean “Diddy” Combs

November 2023 : Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and domestic violence. The case was settled out of court the following day.

September 16, 2024 : Diddy was arrested and indicted by federal authorities in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The indictment alleged that he used his business empire to coerce individuals into sexual acts under threat.

December 2024 : Additional lawsuits were filed against Diddy, including accusations of drugging and raping individuals, with some allegations dating back to the early years of his career. Notably, a lawsuit accused him and Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl, which Jay-Z has strongly denied.

March 2025 : Attorney Tony Buzbee withdrew from over a dozen lawsuits against Diddy due to a grievance filed by Jay-Z, which prevented Buzbee from practicing law in the Southern District of New York.

March 14, 2025: Diddy appeared in court, pleading not guilty to updated indictments. Observers noted his altered appearance, describing him as “bloated” with gray hair and a beard. ​Page Six

Notable Entertainers Who Attended Diddy’s White Parties

Diddy’s White Parties, held annually between 1998 and 2009, were iconic events attracting a diverse array of celebrities.Notable attendees included:​

Musicians : Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Usher, and Kim Kardashian. ​

Actors : Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jamie Foxx. ​

Other Celebrities: Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Russell Simmons, and Jennifer Lopez. ​

These parties were renowned for their opulence and strict all-white dress code, symbolizing a fusion of hip-hop culture and Hollywood glamour. ​Wikipedia

It’s important to note that while these individuals attended Diddy’s White Parties, there is no implication of their involvement in any alleged criminal activities.

As legal proceedings continue, the entertainment industry and the public await further developments in the cases involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.​