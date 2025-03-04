The Grammy-winning producer/songwriter has officially signed rising collective WEST INDIES, composed of Jon Keith and Miles Minnick, to his Alienz Alive label. The self-titled debut project from the dynamic duo, which includes an intro from DJ Hed and an interlude by Sway as well as production from Scootie Wop, is out now. Coupled with the announcement is the BET premiere of Jerkins co-produced album standout “Club.”

“I’m excited to be releasing this new project from Miles Minnick and Jon Keith through Alienz Alive. It’s inspiring to see two young artists working together for the Kingdom, bringing their unique West Coast sound to the Christian hip-hop scene. We believe this body of work will resonate with listeners and further our mission of challenging the boundaries of faith-based music while reaching people far and wide,” say’s Darkchild in a press statement about the signing.

The LP follows the success of the rising Hip-Hop heavyweights first two singles, “HIM” and “LOOK,” serving as a deeply personal tribute to their roots. Delivering an electrifying fusion of West Coast energy, unshakable faith, and cultural homage, they finally unveil the full vision behind WEST INDIES.

Speaking on the project purpose, the group reveals:

“WEST INDIES isn’t just a project we collaborated on, it’s a love letter from the West Coast, a testament to the culture that shaped us, and a reminder of God’s unwavering love. We wanted to create something that bumps with the sounds of our streets, something that unites the West and points to the God who’s always been here. It’s a celebration of where we come from and the faith that guides us – a sound that slaps, a message that sticks, and a love that transcends. God is really on the West.”