The Salt Shed// Chicago, IL // March 11, 2025

Indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster brought her Underdressed at the Symphony Tour to a passionate crowd in Chicago

The Salt Shed was the perfect venue for Faye Webster’s set: the big, wide stage allowed for the set pieces to be seen all the way up to the last row. Before the artist stepped foot on the stage, a story unfolded: the huge clothing racks filled with t-shirts, the coin-operated washers and dryers, and the massive t-shirt hovering over the back of the stage. Promoting her newest album, Underdressed at the Symphony, Faye Webster wanted the audience to be transported to the laundromat, and she certainly delivered.

Faye Webster has become an iconic Gen-Z in the last few years, but she’s been writing and recording her own music since she was 16 years old. Her first album, Run and Tell, was self-released in 2013 and helped her gain traction and eventually sign with Secretly Canadian Records in 2017. Since then, she’s hit a lot of the major milestones any indie artist hopes to accomplish, including having her own NPR Tiny Desk show and debuting her newest album at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Heatseekers charts. What makes Faye Webster such an important artist is her ability to blend simple yet deeply personal lyrics into a wholly unique song with a blend of indie rock, country, and blues.

Faye Webster opened her set at The Salt Shed with “But Not Kiss”, one of the songs off of Underdressed at the Symphony, and the audience was immediately captivated. It’s easy to see why Webster is selling out shows across the country, but it also speaks to her authenticity as a songwriter that her lyrics are painfully relatable to fans both in the front row and in the back of the crowd. Webster’s encore featured her opening artist, Mei Ehara, singing “Feeling Good Today” with her (and the thousands of fans at The Salt Shed). It was the perfect way to end a show that felt equally intimate and otherworldly.

Faye Webster is currently on tour and will be stopping in Mexico City, Paris, and other cities in Europe. For tickets, CLICK HERE.