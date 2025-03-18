On March 11th, while walking down 11th Street, Webster Hall’s iconic marquee shone brightly, reading “Paris Paloma // Sold Out.” The English singer-songwriter was bringing her Cacophony tour to New York City for a sold-out performance at the legendary venue. Once inside, Webster Hall felt like a portal to another time. People donning Renaissance- and faerie-inspired clothing fluttered throughout the venue. Upstairs, in the main hall, the crowd gathered in eager anticipation of the evening ahead.

Opening the night’s performances was Sarah Julia. The Amsterdam-based sister duo graced the stage and immediately launched into their first song. The audience’s attention was locked on them, and between breaths, you could almost hear a pin drop. Known for their evocative soundscapes and indie-folk influences, Sarah Julia delivered a beautifully nostalgic set to start the night. Their setlist included Cairngorms, Conspiracy Theorist, and a track from their forthcoming album, Only Making It Worse (out May 9).

Just after 9 p.m., the lights dimmed, and the crowd erupted in excitement. Blue lightbulbs scattered across the stage flickered on as Paris Paloma and her band stepped into view. Opening with my mind (now), Paloma commanded the stage with a striking presence, standing confidently at its center. Throughout her set, all eyes remained on her as she occasionally locked gazes with fans in the front rows.

Paris Paloma, known for her powerful lyricism and dark indie-folk sound, cultivated a light, airy, and safe space for her fans that evening. Her extensive setlist included as good a reason, last woman on earth, the hunter, and knitting song, the latter performed alongside Sarah Julia. She closed out her sold-out performance with her hit song labour, a moment of pure magic as the entire venue sang along. The energy in the room was undeniable, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

As the show concluded, I found myself deeply impacted—it was my first time seeing Paris Paloma live. Her poignant lyricism and distinct artistic vision were refreshing, and her ability to create such a welcoming, carefree space at her shows was remarkable. Surely, big things are ahead for Paris Paloma—an artist who is nothing short of unforgettable.

Sarah Julia

Paris Paloma