LACES, the musical identity of Jessica Vaughn, returns with “Open for Business,” a striking alt-pop meditation on survival, self-compassion, and the unpredictable nature of healing. The single serves as an anthem for those who have outgrown old defenses but hesitate to embrace the unknown. It reminds listeners that healing begins with accepting every part of themselves, even the broken ones.

“’Open for Business’ was born from trauma and shaped by growth,” LACES shares. “We build walls to protect ourselves, but at some point, they hold us back. This song is about making peace with the survivor inside you—holding their hand and saying, ‘It’s okay to try something new.’”

With her signature introspective lyricism and lush alt-pop sound, LACES creates an immersive world where vulnerability and resilience intertwine. The song navigates the tension between self-preservation and transformation, offering an emotional release that feels both raw and cathartic.

Jessica Vaughn has long balanced artistry and advocacy, earning recognition as a Billboard-honored queer music executive. Her work has appeared in Lucifer, Grey’s Anatomy, and on major networks like Netflix, ABC, and CW, proving her ability to craft songs that resonate deeply.

“Open for Business” urges listeners to embrace discomfort, let go of expectations, and find power in authenticity. There’s no perfect way to heal, but LACES invites us to start—with open hands and open hearts.