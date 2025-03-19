Following the release of “Sunday Coffee,” Namibian Indie Pop/Rock artist IMRSQD connects with in-house producer Moflo Music for “Lonely.” Written from the perspective of somebody going through the motions of being alive without actually living life, the song details the tough topic of suicide and how material possessions can only offer temporary comfort.

“I started to realize that I was internally processing the grief of losing my oldest sibling to suicide. On the outside, it seemed as though he had a perfect life, but internally, he was battling with depression. I decided to write the song to honour the memory of his life. The amazing individual that he was. I want to dedicate this song to my big brother, Patrick David Kint,” says the award winning creative in a press statement about the record.