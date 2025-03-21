Emerging recording artist Grant Sing delivers unfiltered emotion in his latest single, “Damage.” Known for his commanding stage presence and deep-rooted activism, he merges music and advocacy with a purpose. This track sets the stage for his upcoming EP, Grant Sing Everything, arriving September 9, 2025.

“Damage” is more than a song—it’s a reflection of personal trials, resilience, and growth. Grant peels back layers of his experiences, translating pain into melody. His voice carries a rawness that lingers, each note revealing a deeper truth. The song’s rich blend of soulful melodies and contemporary R&B influences highlights his evolving artistry, balancing vulnerability with strength.

Listeners will find themselves immersed in Damage’s textured production, where haunting harmonies and rhythmic instrumentation create an intimate yet powerful atmosphere. The song’s depth lies in its storytelling, drawing from moments of struggle and self-discovery. It speaks to anyone who has faced heartbreak, change, or the weight of the past.

Now streaming on all major platforms, Damage invites audiences to connect with its message on a personal level. As Grant Sing continues his ascent, this release cements his reputation as an artist unafraid to turn life into music that lingers long after the final note.