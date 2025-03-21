Within weeks, Frankie Muriel was in Memphis, recording at the iconic Royal Studios, where he brought “Sweet Surrender” to life. The studio’s legacy infused every note with warmth and depth.

At its core, “Sweet Surrender” is about release and the courage to be seen. Muriel’s powerful vocals reflect a lifetime of chasing dreams and guarding his heart, while the lush instrumentation envelops the listener in Memphis soul. It’s a vulnerable power ballad that stands among his finest work.

“I never could’ve written this song if I hadn’t truly surrendered to the moment,” he shares. “Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is let go.”

For Frankie Muriel, this song represents a pivotal chapter in a career spanning decades, from his early days with Broken Toyz to his reinvention with Dr. Zhivegas. With his upcoming debut solo album, I’m Still Standing, he finally tells his story on his own terms. The nine-track collection explores love, loss, resilience, and nostalgia, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the enduring artist.

Check out “Sweet Surrender” below: