Daisy Delight, the electrifying rap sensation from Miami, is an unstoppable force carving her name into the music industry. On Friday, she drops her highly anticipated single, “Pull Out Da Stick,” a track set to amplify her growing influence. With a commanding presence and raw talent, Daisy captivates audiences worldwide, proving she’s a star on the rise. Her journey, driven by an unshakable passion for music, has already sparked viral success, unforgettable television moments, and a fiercely loyal fan base.

Raised in a melting pot of rap, Caribbean, and reggaeton influences, Daisy’s sound is a distinct fusion that defies convention. Inspired by icons like Nicki Minaj and profoundly impacted by seeing Young Money perform live in middle school, she knew early on that she belonged on stage. A natural performer, she has dedicated herself to music, honing her craft and preparing for her moment in the spotlight.

Daisy made an explosive entrance in 2018 with a viral remix of 6ix9ine’s track, racking up nearly 4 million views without formal promotion. Her magnetic energy soon captured reality TV audiences when she starred in Joseline’s Cabaret (Seasons 1 & 4) on Zeus Network. Beyond television, she shook the internet with her diss track “Puerto Weak Ho,” a TikTok sensation that inspired viral dance challenges and cemented her reputation as a fearless lyricist.

Beyond music, Daisy is a visionary artist with an unmistakable aesthetic. Her bold fashion choices, striking wigs, and innovative makeup have made her a style icon and beauty influencer. Whether on stage, on screen, or in front of the camera, she commands attention with her unapologetic personality and undeniable flair.

With no backup plan and an unyielding commitment to success, Daisy is shaping her legacy one lyric, one performance, and one strategic move at a time. Her motivation extends beyond fame—she’s building a future for herself and her son, determined to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Daisy Delight’s ascent is just beginning. With each release, she solidifies her place among rap’s rising elite. The world is watching as she claims her throne, proving she’s a force destined for greatness.