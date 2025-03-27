A light mist fell over the East Village as I arrived at Webster Hall on the evening of March 22nd. The iconic marquee glowed overhead, announcing that Australian duo Confidence Man was bringing their bold, funky, and irresistibly danceable brand of house music to New York City. Both beats and drinks were flowing as I ascended the stairs to the main music hall. Despite the early showtime, it was clear that fans came ready to party.

At 8:45 p.m., the lights dimmed and a ten-second countdown filled the room with suspense. The crowd roared as Janet Planet and Sugar Bones stormed the stage, launching into their strongly choreographed opener, “Now U Do.” One thing to know about Confidence Man—aside from their infectious sound and cheeky lyricism—is that their dance moves are just as captivating as their music.

In today’s music landscape, standing out requires more than just catchy songs—it demands a spectacle. And no one understands that better than Confidence Man. Their unmatched chemistry on stage was on full display, delivering jaw-dropping acrobatics, from flips to stage-spanning leaps, leaving the crowd in awe.

Though their set was on the shorter side, it was packed with fan-favorite hits, including “I CAN’T LOSE YOU,” “CONTROL,” and “REAL MOVE TOUCH.” Throughout the performance, Janet Planet and Sugar Bones disappeared offstage multiple times for costume changes, each one more eye-catching than the last. They opened the show in their signature black dress and suit, then re-emerged in sleek, all-white versions of the same outfits. Toward the end of the night, they returned once more, this time in skimpy, futuristic white ensembles adorned with light-up architectural elements on the shoulders and chest, adding a mesmerizing visual flair.

For those looking to escape reality for a night and let loose on the dance floor, Confidence Man provided the perfect haven. Their joy and passion for their music was palpable, and it was clear the feeling was mutual, with the crowd beaming with admiration and love. Saturday night at Webster Hall was more than just a concert—it was a much-needed dance-fueled escape.

Confidence Man