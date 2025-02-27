Taking fellow Virginia native Pharrell Williams’ encouring words “I did it, you can do it, too” to heart, Zelgin Jackson liberates his new Hip-Hop album ‘Chapter 1: Dedication’ via UnitedMasters. Serving as the sequel to 2023’s ‘The Prologue,’ Zelgin’s latest body of work continues to help tell his unique story while revolving around broader themes of romance, relationships, and heartache.

Notable contributors to this project include manager Robert Frampton, engineer Kyle Williams, and another hometown hero named Lockedinkee in addition to a collection of producers he met through social media.

It’s obvious that the RVA based recording artist has earned more confidence since dropping his last body of work after perfecting melodies, strengthening his pen, and upgrading his beat selection. Every word has meaning and the dedication to his craft is on full display.

“This is the second album out of a collection of music that is personal to me and updates my audience on emotions, feelings, and dilemmas I’m currently experiencing. In continuation with ‘The Prologue,’ ‘Chapter 1: Dedication’ was released on my birthday (Feb. 19th) as well. The emotions in this new album are raw and open,” ZJ tells Medium Creative Agency in a press statement about projects origins.