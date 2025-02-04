The Vans Warped Tour, a cornerstone of punk rock and alternative music festivals, is making a triumphant return in 2025 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. After a six-year hiatus, the festival is set to reignite its legacy with events in three major cities across the United States. Fans can anticipate a blend of nostalgia and fresh energy as the tour brings together a diverse lineup of artists spanning various genres.

Tour Dates and Locations

The 2025 Warped Tour will feature three two-day events in the following cities:

  • Washington, D.C.: June 14-15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.
  • Long Beach, California: July 26-27 at the Shoreline Waterfront.
  • Orlando, Florida: November 15-16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

Each location is expected to host between 70 to 100 bands, offering attendees a rich and varied musical experience.

Source: Pitchfork

 

Lineup Highlights

While the full lineups for Washington, D.C., and Long Beach are still under wraps, the Orlando event has announced an impressive roster of artists:

  • 3OH!3: Known for their energetic blend of electronic and hip-hop elements, 3OH!3 gained prominence with hits like “Don’t Trust Me” and “Starstrukk.”
  • Beauty School Dropout: This emerging band has been making waves with their unique fusion of pop-punk and alternative rock, delivering catchy melodies and engaging performances.
  • Carolesdaughter: With a haunting voice and emotive songwriting, Carolesdaughter has captivated audiences with tracks like “Violent” that delve into themes of love and personal struggles.
  • Chandler Leighton: A rising star in the alternative scene, Chandler Leighton’s soulful vocals and introspective lyrics have garnered attention, making her a must-watch performer.
  • Drain: Bringing a hardcore punk edge, Drain is known for their high-octane shows and raw sound, appealing to fans of intense and unfiltered punk music.
  • Fame On Fire: Initially gaining fame through rock covers of popular songs, Fame On Fire has transitioned into creating original music that blends rock, metal, and pop elements.
  • Fever 333: Renowned for their politically charged lyrics and dynamic performances, Fever 333 combines elements of punk, rap, and rock to deliver powerful messages.
  • Honey Revenge: This pop-rock duo has been attracting attention with their catchy hooks and relatable lyrics, offering a fresh take on the genre.
  • Jeremy Romance & The Zero Friends Club: With a blend of emo and punk influences, this group delivers heartfelt performances that resonate with fans of early 2000s alternative music.
  • Lacey Sturm: Formerly the lead vocalist of Flyleaf, Lacey Sturm’s powerful voice and inspirational messages continue to inspire fans across the rock and alternative scenes.
  • Left To Suffer: Delivering a heavy and aggressive sound, Left To Suffer appeals to fans of metalcore and deathcore genres with their intense performances.
  • Lølø: Combining pop sensibilities with punk attitudes, Lølø’s music is characterized by catchy melodies and honest, relatable lyrics.
  • Miss May I: A staple in the metalcore scene, Miss May I is known for their intricate guitar work and powerful vocals, delivering high-energy performances.
  • Of Mice & Men: With a blend of metalcore and post-hardcore elements, Of Mice & Men has built a reputation for their dynamic sound and engaging live shows.
  • Oxymorrons: Fusing hip-hop with rock elements, Oxymorrons bring a unique and energetic performance style that defies genre boundaries.
  • Pennywise: As veterans of the punk rock scene, Pennywise’s fast-paced songs and socially conscious lyrics have made them a lasting presence in the genre.
  • Point North: Blending pop-punk with electronic elements, Point North offers a modern take on the genre with emotive lyrics and catchy tunes.
  • Royal & The Serpent: With a distinctive voice and genre-blending style, Royal & The Serpent has captivated audiences with hits like “Overwhelmed.”
  • Senses Fail: Known for their emotive lyrics and post-hardcore sound, Senses Fail has been a mainstay in the alternative scene since the early 2000s.
  • State Champs: Bringing a fresh energy to pop-punk, State Champs are celebrated for their catchy melodies and engaging live performances.
  • Story Of The Year: With a blend of post-hardcore and alternative rock, Story Of The Year gained fame with hits like “Until The Day I Die.”
  • The Home Team: This pop-punk band has been gaining traction with their energetic performances and relatable lyrics.
  • The Maine: Known for their evolution across various rock genres, The Maine offers heartfelt lyrics and a dedicated fanbase.
  • The Starting Line: As pioneers in the pop-punk scene, The Starting Line’s nostalgic hits continue to resonate with fans old and new.
  • Waves: Bringing a surf-rock vibe with a modern twist, Waves offers laid-back tunes perfect for summer listening.
  • World’s First Cinema: Combining cinematic elements with alternative pop, this duo creates immersive musical experiences.

This diverse lineup ensures that attendees will experience a wide range of musical styles, from punk and metal to pop and alternative.

SOurce: MetalInjection

 