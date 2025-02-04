The Vans Warped Tour, a cornerstone of punk rock and alternative music festivals, is making a triumphant return in 2025 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. After a six-year hiatus, the festival is set to reignite its legacy with events in three major cities across the United States. Fans can anticipate a blend of nostalgia and fresh energy as the tour brings together a diverse lineup of artists spanning various genres.

Tour Dates and Locations

The 2025 Warped Tour will feature three two-day events in the following cities:

Washington, D.C. : June 14-15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus.

: June 14-15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus. Long Beach, California : July 26-27 at the Shoreline Waterfront.

: July 26-27 at the Shoreline Waterfront. Orlando, Florida: November 15-16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

Each location is expected to host between 70 to 100 bands, offering attendees a rich and varied musical experience.

Lineup Highlights

While the full lineups for Washington, D.C., and Long Beach are still under wraps, the Orlando event has announced an impressive roster of artists:

3OH!3 : Known for their energetic blend of electronic and hip-hop elements, 3OH!3 gained prominence with hits like “Don’t Trust Me” and “Starstrukk.”

: Known for their energetic blend of electronic and hip-hop elements, 3OH!3 gained prominence with hits like “Don’t Trust Me” and “Starstrukk.” Beauty School Dropout : This emerging band has been making waves with their unique fusion of pop-punk and alternative rock, delivering catchy melodies and engaging performances.

: This emerging band has been making waves with their unique fusion of pop-punk and alternative rock, delivering catchy melodies and engaging performances. Carolesdaughter : With a haunting voice and emotive songwriting, Carolesdaughter has captivated audiences with tracks like “Violent” that delve into themes of love and personal struggles.

: With a haunting voice and emotive songwriting, Carolesdaughter has captivated audiences with tracks like “Violent” that delve into themes of love and personal struggles. Chandler Leighton : A rising star in the alternative scene, Chandler Leighton’s soulful vocals and introspective lyrics have garnered attention, making her a must-watch performer.

: A rising star in the alternative scene, Chandler Leighton’s soulful vocals and introspective lyrics have garnered attention, making her a must-watch performer. Drain : Bringing a hardcore punk edge, Drain is known for their high-octane shows and raw sound, appealing to fans of intense and unfiltered punk music.

: Bringing a hardcore punk edge, Drain is known for their high-octane shows and raw sound, appealing to fans of intense and unfiltered punk music. Fame On Fire : Initially gaining fame through rock covers of popular songs, Fame On Fire has transitioned into creating original music that blends rock, metal, and pop elements.

: Initially gaining fame through rock covers of popular songs, Fame On Fire has transitioned into creating original music that blends rock, metal, and pop elements. Fever 333 : Renowned for their politically charged lyrics and dynamic performances, Fever 333 combines elements of punk, rap, and rock to deliver powerful messages.

: Renowned for their politically charged lyrics and dynamic performances, Fever 333 combines elements of punk, rap, and rock to deliver powerful messages. Honey Revenge : This pop-rock duo has been attracting attention with their catchy hooks and relatable lyrics, offering a fresh take on the genre.

: This pop-rock duo has been attracting attention with their catchy hooks and relatable lyrics, offering a fresh take on the genre. Jeremy Romance & The Zero Friends Club : With a blend of emo and punk influences, this group delivers heartfelt performances that resonate with fans of early 2000s alternative music.

: With a blend of emo and punk influences, this group delivers heartfelt performances that resonate with fans of early 2000s alternative music. Lacey Sturm : Formerly the lead vocalist of Flyleaf, Lacey Sturm’s powerful voice and inspirational messages continue to inspire fans across the rock and alternative scenes.

: Formerly the lead vocalist of Flyleaf, Lacey Sturm’s powerful voice and inspirational messages continue to inspire fans across the rock and alternative scenes. Left To Suffer : Delivering a heavy and aggressive sound, Left To Suffer appeals to fans of metalcore and deathcore genres with their intense performances.

: Delivering a heavy and aggressive sound, Left To Suffer appeals to fans of metalcore and deathcore genres with their intense performances. Lølø : Combining pop sensibilities with punk attitudes, Lølø’s music is characterized by catchy melodies and honest, relatable lyrics.

: Combining pop sensibilities with punk attitudes, Lølø’s music is characterized by catchy melodies and honest, relatable lyrics. Miss May I : A staple in the metalcore scene, Miss May I is known for their intricate guitar work and powerful vocals, delivering high-energy performances.

: A staple in the metalcore scene, Miss May I is known for their intricate guitar work and powerful vocals, delivering high-energy performances. Of Mice & Men : With a blend of metalcore and post-hardcore elements, Of Mice & Men has built a reputation for their dynamic sound and engaging live shows.

: With a blend of metalcore and post-hardcore elements, Of Mice & Men has built a reputation for their dynamic sound and engaging live shows. Oxymorrons : Fusing hip-hop with rock elements, Oxymorrons bring a unique and energetic performance style that defies genre boundaries.

: Fusing hip-hop with rock elements, Oxymorrons bring a unique and energetic performance style that defies genre boundaries. Pennywise : As veterans of the punk rock scene, Pennywise’s fast-paced songs and socially conscious lyrics have made them a lasting presence in the genre.

: As veterans of the punk rock scene, Pennywise’s fast-paced songs and socially conscious lyrics have made them a lasting presence in the genre. Point North : Blending pop-punk with electronic elements, Point North offers a modern take on the genre with emotive lyrics and catchy tunes.

: Blending pop-punk with electronic elements, Point North offers a modern take on the genre with emotive lyrics and catchy tunes. Royal & The Serpent : With a distinctive voice and genre-blending style, Royal & The Serpent has captivated audiences with hits like “Overwhelmed.”

: With a distinctive voice and genre-blending style, Royal & The Serpent has captivated audiences with hits like “Overwhelmed.” Senses Fail : Known for their emotive lyrics and post-hardcore sound, Senses Fail has been a mainstay in the alternative scene since the early 2000s.

: Known for their emotive lyrics and post-hardcore sound, Senses Fail has been a mainstay in the alternative scene since the early 2000s. State Champs : Bringing a fresh energy to pop-punk, State Champs are celebrated for their catchy melodies and engaging live performances.

: Bringing a fresh energy to pop-punk, State Champs are celebrated for their catchy melodies and engaging live performances. Story Of The Year : With a blend of post-hardcore and alternative rock, Story Of The Year gained fame with hits like “Until The Day I Die.”

: With a blend of post-hardcore and alternative rock, Story Of The Year gained fame with hits like “Until The Day I Die.” The Home Team : This pop-punk band has been gaining traction with their energetic performances and relatable lyrics.

: This pop-punk band has been gaining traction with their energetic performances and relatable lyrics. The Maine : Known for their evolution across various rock genres, The Maine offers heartfelt lyrics and a dedicated fanbase.

: Known for their evolution across various rock genres, The Maine offers heartfelt lyrics and a dedicated fanbase. The Starting Line : As pioneers in the pop-punk scene, The Starting Line’s nostalgic hits continue to resonate with fans old and new.

: As pioneers in the pop-punk scene, The Starting Line’s nostalgic hits continue to resonate with fans old and new. Waves : Bringing a surf-rock vibe with a modern twist, Waves offers laid-back tunes perfect for summer listening.

: Bringing a surf-rock vibe with a modern twist, Waves offers laid-back tunes perfect for summer listening. World’s First Cinema: Combining cinematic elements with alternative pop, this duo creates immersive musical experiences.

This diverse lineup ensures that attendees will experience a wide range of musical styles, from punk and metal to pop and alternative.