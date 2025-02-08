“What the f—k is up, Brooklyn?” said vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Barthel to a sold-out crowd at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York. “You look just as beautiful as you did in 2019.” Barthel referred to Phantogram’s last headlining show in Brooklyn at the Kings Theater. Five years later, the “psych-pop, street beat duo,” including multi-instrumentalist Josh Carter, returned triumphantly with their “Running Through Colors” tour. The band’s inception may have been born in the small town of Greenwich, but their music was big enough to pulsate through the relatively new theater on Thursday night.

How do you describe a Phantogram concert to some souls who haven’t experienced one for themselves? Here are a few adjectives: energetic, dynamic, cozy, and whole-hearted. Maybe a bit of unpredictability, as their style of experimental pop music would dictate. The almost ninety-minute set encompassed the duo’s 20-year catalog of songs that was constantly in motion. From the set opener, “Jealousy,” off the duo’s fifth album, “Memory of A Day,” Barthel and Carter allowed themselves to get lost in the myriad of red, blue, and green lighting on layered stage. With the vigor, precision, and grove they demonstrated playing tracks such as “Don’t Love,” “Fall In Love,” and “Feeback Invisible,” you would have thought they were an up-and-coming New York opener. Barthel and Carter moved back and forth between instruments: bass, guitar, electronics, you name it.

However, both members were incentivized to put on their best show. Carter mentioned that his parents were in attendance, and Barthel’s mother was also at the Brooklyn Paramount. The duo took time to highlight specific songs they loved from “Memory of A Day” before they played them. For Barthel, it’s “It Wasn’t Meant To Be,” a smooth, sample-chopped mid-tempo track reminiscent of the band’s early 2010 projects. Carter noted “Attaway,” a big chorus alternative rock number, as his favorite. A good amount of fans have been with Phantogram for the long haul — some even speaking about their favorite songs before the band took the stage at 9:15 p.m. Even as the Brooklyn Paramount mainly was populated with long-timed faithful, listeners who may have discovered the band from their hit 2016 single, “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore,” (which they played during the encore) or their side project Big Grams with Big Boi made for a nice cosmopolitan mix of eras.

Phantogram would play their signature songs like “Black Out Days” and “When I’m Small,” the first elicited the crowd to sing along with Barthel as she went into the “away-ya-ya” chorus. A testament to the band’s longevity is how each song stands out within the setlist. Given how thorough the musicianship of the show is, it’ll make you want to listen to those newer tracks on the way home.

Every band has those numbers in their tool kit, and you want to hear them every time you see them live. It’s a given. Phantogram will provide you with the hits and then some.

Phantogram