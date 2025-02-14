After heating fans up with “HIM,” Bay Area native Miles Minnick (X/IG) links up with San Diego’s Jon Keith (X/IG) for “LOOK“. Produced by Jon and Enzo Gran, the song showcases the divine duo’s signature sound; blending melody and energy effortlessly. The smooth rap song that reflects on the many ways God blesses those He loves. With hard 808s and an addictive hook, the track is sure to have listeners singing and dancing along with every listen. This collaboration offers the latest glimpse into what fans can expect from their forthcoming WEST INDIES project.

Miles Minnick shares his excitement for the release, saying, “‘LOOK’ is definitely one of our favorites from the album. It has the stank face, feel-good type of vibe while still giving you substance and meaning. ‘LOOK’ is the perfect way to bring in the West Coast vibe to Super Bowl season.”

Jon Keith adds, “I want ‘LOOK’ to help people dwell on the goodness of God and the way that He’s kept His promises throughout all time. I also want people to have as much fun as Miles and I had while making it.”