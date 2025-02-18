Lil Boosie Accused of Scamming Two Bay Area Clubs and Promoters for Deposit**

In 2024, rapper Lil Boosie allegedly accepted deposits from two Bay Area venues—Yolo and Pure in San Jose—as well as promoter Bigdavepresent and rapper Budda Mack, but failed to honor his commitments. Both clubs reportedly wired each via bank transfers to secure Boosie’s performance, but despite numerous attempts to resolve the issue, no refund has been made.

The clubs and promoters claim to have substantial evidence, including wire transfer confirmations, payment records, and Instagram DMs in which Boosie or his team allegedly promised to return the money. In one message, Boosie is quoted as saying he was “going to the bank to pay the money back,” yet no payment has materialized.

The frustrated parties have suggested they may release all receipts, wire transfer details, and conversations with Boosie and his team to shed light on the situation if it remains unresolved. They are calling for accountability and warning others in the industry to be vigilant.

Stay tuned as more details emerge in this developing story.