Lady Loe returns with Like This, a track already turning heads. The music video is directed by Chris Tribble and produced by 3KubeBeats. It showcases her raw energy and undeniable talent.

Her sixth album is on the way, packed with heavyweight features from Sticky Fingaz (Onyx), Big Twins (Mobb Deep), and Young Breed (Maybach Music). The release date hasn’t dropped yet, but anticipation is building.

Fresh off tours with Lil Jay On The Track, Young Breed, and Gunplay, she just wrapped her fourth run with Young Nuk, who’s signed to Lil Flip’s Clover G’s. Her momentum is unstoppable. Fingerprint, her recent single with Young Nuk, climbed to No. 13 on Amazon’s Top 100 New Hip-Hop Releases, proving her growing influence.

A Queens native, Lady Loe fuses classic hip-hop roots with a modern edge, creating a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Signed to Wild Dogs Entertainment with Roc Nation distribution, she’s also at the helm of her own label, Love of Earth Entertainment. She’s not just representing her borough—she’s shaping the future of hip-hop.

“Always be you and believe in yourself,” she says.

Her musical foundation runs deep. “My parents loved the oldies, so I started rapping over classic R&B. That era taught me the true meaning of hip-hop.”

That passion fuels her work. “It’s exciting to collaborate with artists so dedicated to their craft,” says her publicist, Kisha Scott.

Beyond Like This, her catalog speaks for itself. Fingerprint and We Did It featuring J Hood continue to gain traction. Her mixtapes, The Reintroduction of Lady Loe and The UNIT, have racked up over 100,000 plays on Audiomack, proving her impact.

Lady Loe isn’t waiting for recognition. She’s taking it.

Watch Lady Loe’s new visual below.