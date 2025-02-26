Serving as her first release of 2025, IOTheSinger follows up “Tomorrow” with “Beautifully Broken.” Once again enlisting the musical ensemble of Chris Fisher (keys), Austin Stahle (guitar), Jon Laine (drums), Jean-Francis Varre controlled the (bass) and Frank Marchand (mixing/recording engineer) who was assisted by Jose Bejaraño Arca, the Alternative-Pop single will live on the HU alum’s forthcoming project IO.

In a press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the artist formerly known as AYO reveals:

“There have been several moments throughout history we have been so close to annihilating ourselves and yet each time we’ve survived. We as humanity are the hope that remains through every tumultuous time, through every “big bang” in human history, if not us, then who?

We are a source of our own shame while being a source of our own hope and the duality of our experience and choices is what makes us as humans beautifully broken. Hopefully, we’ll survive the next one.”