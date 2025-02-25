Entertainment publicist Kisha Scott has built and led campaigns for major labels like Universal, Epic, and Atlantic, working with artists such as Missy Elliott, Future, ThankGod4Cody, Raekwon, Big K.R.I.T., and Slum Village. Her expertise also extends to global brands like Google/YouTube, Apple TV, Peacock, and Netflix. A Detroit-born Phoenix native, she is equally committed to philanthropy, collaborating with Mia Jaye, the late Young Dolph’s fiancée, on initiatives like Fresh Start Kidz and “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old.”

Scott recently shared key PR strategies with Substream Magazine, offering essential advice for musicians looking to maximize their exposure.

Crafting a compelling artist narrative is crucial. Fans connect with authenticity, so artists should share personal and relatable experiences. A strong story builds engagement, making the music more impactful. Behind-the-scenes content, creative inspiration, and personal struggles should all be woven into press releases.

Media relationships matter. Sending press releases alone won’t guarantee coverage. Meaningful connections with journalists and influencers are essential. A skilled publicist bridges that gap, turning one-time features into ongoing media support.

Targeted outreach is more effective than mass emails. Artists should research media outlets that align with their genre and find the right journalist at each publication. Personalized pitches stand out. Quality coverage always outweighs sheer volume.

High-quality content makes a difference. Artists should study industry trends and ensure their visuals, music, and messaging match the professional standards of top outlets. Presentation matters as much as talent.

An updated press kit is a must. A well-organized package should include a strong bio, high-resolution photos, music links, and past coverage. Streaming stats, radio spins, and ticket sales add credibility.

Exclusive interviews shouldn’t be overlooked. While premieres create buzz, in-depth conversations offer deeper fan engagement. Many interviews also come with professional photoshoots and social media support, expanding an artist’s reach.

Influencers can introduce music to new audiences. A well-matched influencer partnership—whether through collaborative posts, merch unboxings, or Instagram Live sessions—can significantly boost visibility.

Patience and consistency are key. PR is a long game, not a quick fix. Building a presence takes time, and not every song will receive coverage. Artists must stay persistent with regular releases and strategic promotion.

Hiring a publicist can be a game-changer, but not all are created equal. Artists should avoid publicists who focus more on self-promotion than results. A reputable professional works on a retainer, not a per-placement fee. The right publicist brings expertise, relationships, and a tailored strategy to elevate an artist’s career.