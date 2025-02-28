Most days I’m living in a world where I am still twenty-two and Warped Tour is still the height of my existence. I’ll never get over the days of free merch from the row of tents (this was early days), sweating in that special kind of suffocating heat that we get each summer here in Boston, and trying not to die in a moshpit. To say nothing of all the interviews and opportunities being press in the early 2010s had.

The glory days.

That’s why hearing Austin-based Brave Days is always such a delicious jaunt down memory lane. They bring the best of those Warped Tour vibes, eliciting comparisons to bands like The Wonder Years, or New Found Glory. And after standout performances at So What!? Festival and Audiofeed, Brave Days has gained a loyal fanbase and even the attention and signing of Texas indie label Common Thread Records. In other words, my 2010 heart is singing.

Today, the band releases “Basement Show Therapy”, which only further solidifies what I already suspected: Brave Days is the nostalgic dose of joy this year needs. Enjoy “Basement Show Therapy” and while you’re at it, check out “Tulip”, released earlier this year.

