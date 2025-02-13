You know that feeling when you find a song so good it immediately becomes your song? Now, imagine you’ve discovered that song and you find out this isn’t an artist that’s been around for decades or even years, but someone who accidentally made her way onto the scene and this is actually her debut? If you’ve had a chance to listen to Belle Bongiorno‘s debut single, “Flavor of the Month” you’ll know exactly what I mean. It’s a high-energy, sugar-rush of a track that feels like blasting your favorite pop banger with the windows down, en route to some epic night out with your BFFs, screaming every word. It’s fun, it’s flirty, and it’s got that undeniable main character energy.

To hear “Flavor of the Month” is to wonder how this classically trained dancer ever considered not pursuing music as a career. Bongiorno simply glides through octaves, her vocals packing just the right mix of power and playfulness. Think Olivia Rodrigo meets Sabrina Carpenter—cheeky, confident, and effortlessly cool. It’s the kind of track that sticks in your head after only one listen, and honestly, you won’t even be mad about it. (Ask me how I know…)

But here’s what really gets me: Bongiorno is the moment. Never mind that chatting with her feels like talking to your closest girlfriend, or that one glimpse at her TikTok feels like you’re finally one of the cool kids, but she’s got this fearless, “why not?” energy that makes her feel like the pop star bestie you didn’t know you needed. Case in point—she literally yodeled her way into a national tour. Who does that?! But that’s Bongiorno — she’s all about owning who you are and going for it. And the best part? She’s just getting started.

With more music on the way, “Flavor of the Month” is only the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a ridiculously fun ride. She already has her next single “Canon of Events” slated for release on Valentine’s Day. And if this video is anything to go off, it’s going to be just as infectious as “Flavor of the Month.” So hit play, turn the volume all the way up, and let Belle be the soundtrack to your own main-character moment.

