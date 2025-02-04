Alexander Cardinale is no stranger to songs with staying power. The singer-songwriter behind “Made for You”—the track that became the global anthem for Coca-Cola’s Share a Coke and a Song campaign—is back, this time with a fresh take on a classic: “Peace Train.” Originally released by Cat Stevens in 1971, the song has long been an anthem of unity, hope, and, well, peace. Cardinale’s version keeps that spirit alive while adding his own deeply personal touch.

For Cardinale, “Peace Train” isn’t just another cover—it’s a reflection of his own journey. In late 2019, he and his wife, Daphna, were hit with a reality stranger than fiction: an IVF mix-up meant the daughter they had just welcomed wasn’t biologically theirs, while another family was unknowingly raising their child. What could have been a nightmare became a testament to love and resilience, as both families chose to blend their lives rather than fight over biology. The experience changed Cardinale’s outlook, putting his music career on hold as he focused on family. Now, years later, he’s stepping back into the spotlight with a song that perfectly captures his journey.

“Through love and unity, we were able to rewrite our story—not as one of loss but of resilience and newfound family,” Cardinale says. “This isn’t just a cover song to me—it’s an ideological mantra.”

That emotional depth bleeds into his performance. His voice carries a warmth that makes “Peace Train” feel both nostalgic and new, blending folk roots with modern textures. There’s a sincerity in his delivery that makes you believe every word, a rarity in the world of covers.

The music video, directed by Zac Poor, strips things down even further. Shot in a dark, run-down loft in downtown L.A., the visuals highlight the song’s core message: unity in the face of division. Whether you’re blue or red, rich or broke, religious or not, the message is the same—we’re all in this together. In a world that often feels more divided than ever, it’s a timely reminder.

Cardinale’s career has always had a knack for finding universal truths. From his early days opening for acts like Pentatonix and Melissa Etheridge to his 2019 collaboration with Christina Perri on “Simple Things,” he’s built a reputation for crafting music that connects. With “Peace Train,” he takes it a step further, turning a timeless message into a personal mission.

This isn’t just a song—it’s a movement. And in a time when the world could use a little more unity, Cardinale’s Peace Train is right on time.