Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, the Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, is officially celebrating 30 years of unparalleled excellence in the music industry today. Revered for his transformative contributions to Pop, R&B, and Gospel, Jerkins has solidified his legacy as one of the most influential music producers as well as songwriters of all time.

From his first breakthrough in the early 1990s to his current status as a global music icon, Jerkins has crafted hits for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Brandy, Justin Bieber, SZA, and Sam Smith. With over 500M+ records sold worldwide and an array of accolades including multiple Grammy Awards, Rodney Jerkins AKA Darkchild’s sound has defined and shaped generations of music.

Continuing to cement his already lengthy legacy, last year the BMI composer launched his independent faith-based label Alienz Alive and co-hosted the 1st Christian Hip-Hop Set at Rolling Loud during the festival’s 10 Year Anniversary in Miami alongside DJ Five Venoms, and Trendsetter Sense.

Reflecting on this milestone, Jerkins states:

“When I started this journey 30 years ago, I could never have imagined the impact music would have on my life and the lives of so many others. I’m deeply grateful to every artist, writer, and collaborator who has trusted me to help bring their vision to life. This celebration is about honoring the past and looking forward to what’s next.”

He adds, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” quoting Jeremiah 29:11.

Earlier this month, “Darkchild” was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to music and songwriting excellence.

Alienz Alive is a label founded in 2022 by Grammy-winning producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Inspired by the transformative power of faith, Alienz Alive empowers artists who are “ten toes down” in their commitment to living a life renewed in Christ. Alienz Alive fosters the creation of music that connects, inspires and uplifts, all while elevating the honest stories of their artists. This isn’t just music, it’s a movement.