After dropping collaborations with fellow DMV rap representers KP Skywalka and Big Flock, Krown Vic swerves into the new year with the DJ Schemes produced single “Lane Shift” (via The Firm Records / United Masters). The futuristic cut finds the VA native delivering his signature braggadocious bars over the 93.9 WKYS on air personality’s hand picked instrumentation, making for a trippy track with a mind of its own.

The Virginia-raised rapper blends Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a unique Trap-Punk twist. His lyrics offer a streetwise perspective while serving as a cautionary tale to youth about the consequences of wrong decisions. As an adolescent, he admired and was influenced by iconic entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson.

Vic has toured the West Coast and Florida with notable artists such as Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts. He regularly performs at prominent Washington D.C. venues including Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar, and has shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists like Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

“Schemes is the DJ that really put me on. After supporting him by showing up to his events, he reciprocated by playing my records and we began to build a brotherly bond.

One night we were at my engineer Kidd Slopes studio and Schemes began running through some beats he produced. The chemistry was almost instantaneous. We ended up making an album worth of records over the next couple weeks.

Lane shift stood out because it allowed me to jump in a different bag sonically while staying true to my street conscious roots,” says Krown Vic