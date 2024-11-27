South Florida’s dynamic Latin-Pop sensation, Zofi Consta, has unveiled her latest single, “Breathe.” As the newest single from her forthcoming bilingual EP Tu Favorita, the track blends Zofi’s signature fusion of Pop, R&B, Reggaeton, and traditional Panamanian Plena, creating a sound that’s both infectious and inspiring.

Produced by Albert Sterling Menendez, with contributions from Tim Mitchell and mixing by Franklin Socorro, “Breathe” is a beautifully crafted track that highlights Zofi’s commitment to creating music with depth and meaning, while still having a good time. The song was mastered by Dave Kutch at The Mastering Palace in NYC, adding a polished edge to this anthem of unapologetic self-assurance.

“Breathe” delves into the emotional complexities of relationships, capturing the push-and-pull of undeniable chemistry and the frustration of unmet expectations. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Zofi explains:

“This song is a snapshot of the messy, confusing side of relationships. I was drawn to write “Breathe” because it’s about that undeniable connection with someone who isn’t all in, and how that can still feel electric. I think that’s something a lot of people can relate to – feeling like you’re ‘the one’ while the other person is just playing games.”

Zofi’s collaboration with industry heavyweights allowed her to push creative boundaries, resulting in a track that’s both fresh and deeply relatable. She adds:

“Throughout the process, I kept pushing for the sound and lyrics to reflect that emotional rollercoaster. Working with some industry legends gave me a fresh perspective and helped me create a sound that’s true to the story but still fresh and bold. I want people to listen and feel understood like they’re not alone in that experience.”

As a proud bilingual artist, Zofi is determined to break barriers in both English and Spanish markets. Her music, inspired by icons like Shakira, Ariana Grande, and Madonna, combines emotional vulnerability with a bold, confident edge. The upcoming EP Tu Favorita will feature a mix of English and Spanish tracks that reflect her diverse influences and international appeal.

Zofi’s mission to inspire young women through music is clear in her approach. Her recent singles, “What About Me” and “Like Dat,” have already showcased her ability to deliver bold messages through fun, relatable songs. Now, with “Breathe” as a leading example, she’s solidifying her place as a rising force in the Latin-Pop genre.

Currently splitting her time between South Florida and Medellin, Colombia, Zofi is deeply immersed in her craft, working on an all-Spanish EP to follow Tu Favorita. With each release, she continues to redefine what it means to be a bilingual artist, delivering empowering music that resonates across cultures and languages.

“Breathe” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

