Riot Games and Virgin Music Group will release Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Animated Series), featuring 22 original compositions that were crafted for pivotal moments in the Emmy-winning series, which is based on Riot’s iconic video game League of Legends.

The soundtrack’s release comes alongside the final three episodes of Arcane, which debuted on Netflix last Saturday, November 23. Arcane season 2 reached the #1 spot on Netflix upon its Act I debut on November 9, and both seasons currently hold 100% critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Twenty One Pilots released “The Line,” the latest single from the globally diverse soundtrack. The emotional anthem is featured in a pivotal moment in the third and final act of the series, and was written by the duo’s lead vocalist, Tyler Joseph. “The Line” marks the most recent single for the superstars, whose music has tallied over 33 billion global streams throughout their career.

“The Line” joins an array of currently available tracks including “Come Play” by Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello, “Paint The Town Blue” by Ashnikko, “Sucker” by Marcus King, “Remember Me” by d4vd, and “Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score)” from Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park. Many of the artists featured on the soundtrack — which has already garnered over 70 million streams across platforms — are League of Legends players, passionate Arcane fans, and previous Riot Games collaborators.

1 “Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score)” – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong

2 “I Can’t Hear It Now” – Freya Ridings

3. “Sucker” – Marcus King

4. “Renegade (We Never Run)” – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco

5. “Hellfire” – Fever 333

6. “To Ashes and Blood” – Woodkid

7. “Paint The Town Blue” – Ashnikko

8. “Remember Me (Intro)” – d4vd

9. “Remember Me” – d4vd

10. “这样很好 (Isha’s Song)” – Eason Chan

11. “Cocktail Molotov” – ZAND

12. “What Have They Done To Us” – Mako, Grey

13. “Rebel Heart” – Djerv

14. “The Beast – Misha Mansoor

15. “Spin The Wheel” – Mick Wingert

16. “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” – Stromae, Pomme

17. “Fantastic” – King Princess

18. “The Line” – Twenty One Pilots

19. “Blood Sweat & Tears” – Sheryl Lee Ralph

20. “Come Play” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

21. “Wasteland” – Royal & the Serpent

22. “Enemy with JID (Opening Title Version)” – Imagine Dragons feat. JID