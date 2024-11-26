With his Closer To The Water project on the horizon, Florida-based talent TJ Carroll enlists instrumentalist okaywarren and I Project for a new 2-Pack single experience spearheaded by title track “Road Trip.” The latter of the pair boldly named “Just Say That,” was produced by WHEREISDAVINCI and comes equipped with a Dolby Atmos digital stamp of approval.

“I wrote this song from a place of wanting to get out of my city and see something different. Sometimes I get tired of seeing the same things repeatedly. God made a beautiful world, and I want to see it,” says TJ about the inspiration behind the record in a press statement.