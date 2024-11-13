Wiscon emo 5-piece Tiny Voices has signed with PNWK Records (The Casper Fight Scene, Leisure Hour) and will release a new single titled “Yesterday” (featuring Chris Freeman of Hot Mulligan) on December 6th. The track will appear on the band’s upcoming label debut, out in 2025. “Yesterday” was recorded at NJ’s Sound Acres, produced and mixed by Gary Cioni (Cliffdiver, Free Throw), and mastered by Mike Kalajian (Hot Mulligan, Drug Church at Rogue Planet Mastering.

Tiny Voices is a Midwest Emo and Pop Punk band from Wisconsin that began as a college project among friends that were living together. What started as just a fun idea transformed into an endeavor that’s taken them across the country to create music, perform dozens of shows, and enjoy every moment of the journey. Since their first release in 2021, Tiny Voices has established themselves in their scene, continually evolving their sound while maintaining the unique and enjoyable style that defines them.

Their music is characterized by heartfelt lyrics, energetic performances, and a blend of nostalgic emo with modern pop punk elements. Tiny Voices’ discography includes the 2021 EP “Where the Time Went” and their 2023 EP “Make Up Your Place,” both of which have been well-received by fans and critics alike. Their ability to connect with audiences through relatable themes and high-energy shows has earned them a dedicated following as they work on releasing their debut full length album.

Whether they’re playing in intimate venues or at larger festivals, Tiny Voices always delivers a memorable performance, making them a standout act in the Midwest emo and pop punk scene. With their passion for music and commitment to their craft, Tiny Voices is a band to watch as they continue to grow and make their mark.