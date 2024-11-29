Emo rock revivalists THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT have landed the #1 spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase’s Active Rock radio charts with their hit single “Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills).” This marks the bands first-ever #1 radio single and first entry onto any Billboard chart. The single has garnered over 4.2 million streams globally and over 436k views for its prom-themed music video.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will celebrate their 10-year anniversary by thanking fans old and new with an updated version of their breakout fan-favorite 2014 track “Casanova (C’est La Vie).”

“‘Casanova (From Beyond The Abyss)’ is us tipping our hat to the fans that have been with us throughout the 10 years of us being a band, while also acknowledging how far we’ve come and how much we’ve changed,” proclaims frontman LEE JENNINGS. “We reimagined the song to sound like it was meant to be on our recent album ‘Greetings From Suffocate City’ all along, while not losing the essence of what the OG fans love about it. We are so thankful to everyone who has stayed with us all this time, this one is for them.”

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT TOUR DATES

11/17 Atlanta, GA – Suffocate City Town Hall Meeting @ The Masquerade (Hell)

2/6 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^

2/7 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre ^

2/8 Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre ^

2/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

2/11 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^

2/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom ^

2/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall ^

2/15 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall ^

2/16 Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live ^

2/17 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown ^

2/20 Orlando, FL – The Abbey ^

2/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell ^

2/22 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre ^

2/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage ^

2/25 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry ^

2/27 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre ^

2/28 Cambridge, MA – The Middle East ^

3/1 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount ^

3/2 Toronto, ON – Opera House ^

3/4 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge ^

3/5 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater ^

3/7 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater ^

3/8 Salt Lake City, UT – Grand @ The Complex ^

^ with Catch Your Breath & Archers