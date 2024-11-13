There is no end of great sports documentaries out there: The Last Dance, When We Were Kings, Senna, Hoop Dreams, and Undefeated are among some of the greatest ever made. Yet, we might argue that for a long time, the world’s most popular sport – soccer – was largely underserved. That’s changed recently, especially as the streaming giants have recognized that tapping into soccer stories can capture huge swathes of a global audience.

Soccer fans engage with their favorite sport in many different ways, and a lot has changed recently. Social media, of course, offers a direct line to their heroes and a world of discussion with like-minded fans. Soccer betting is ubiquitous, with fans placing their bet builder bets before a big Premier League game. But the rise of soccer documentaries has been remarkable, offering new insights into elite clubs and players, as well as those struggling at the bottom of the soccer pyramid.

Below, we pick out some of the best streaming on Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+:

Netflix

Sunderland ‘Til I Die

This gripping and unique documentary series follows Sunderland AFC through its ups and downs in the lower leagues. Sunderland is one of the UK’s forgotten regions – left behind as the country embraced post-industrialism. This documentary shows what a local team can mean for community and hope. It’s also – sometimes unintentionally – very funny.

The Figo Affair

If you want to understand the intense passions of the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, this is the doc for you. It looks at the controversial transfer of Luis Figo – one of the best players in the world at the time – from Barca to Madrid. To say it went down badly with the Catalan Faithful is an understatement.

Pele

What we love about this one is that it lifts the lid on a figure that everyone thinks they know – everyone recognizes Pele – but few know him intimately. The documentary charts the legendary Brazilian’s career and life, from humble beginnings to the man who defined soccer excellence.

Amazon Prime:

All or Nothing: Arsenal

Part of the “All or Nothing” series, this documentary follows Arsenal during the 2021-2022 season. Beyond being pleasing for Arsenal fans, it gives you an insight into what it takes to build an elite winning machine. The documentary feels all the more impactful when you consider Arsenal’s return to being Premier League challengers today.

Rooney

One of the best players in modern English soccer, Wayne Rooney had it all, bursting onto the scene as a teenage sensation who epitomized the idea of raw talent. Rooney covers his rise from precocious talent to Manchester United’s all-time top scorer and England captain.

PSG: This is Paris

We might be a bit critical here and say that this is a tightly controlled puff piece – the antithesis of the raw Sunderland ‘Till I Die – yet it provides an interesting glimpse into what it means to be part of France’s biggest team. An important doc for understanding the elite levels of modern soccer.

99

A retrospective three-parter covering Manchester United’s 1998-1999 season in three legs – the Premier League, FA Cup Final, and Champions League. The “Treble” had never been done before, and the journey to get there had a nation obsessed with United’s fortunes. This was a significant moment in the birth of modern soccer.

Disney+:

Welcome to Wrexham

It sounds like a movie sequel where two Hollywood stars buy a struggling club based in a Welsh town that is itself struggling in the post-industrial age, yet it’s all true. Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney might be the A-listers, but the real stars of the show are the people of Wrexham, coming to terms with being thrust into the global spotlight.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

Ostensibly, this looks similar to Welcome to Wrexham, with David Beckham returning to his roots to ‘save’ a struggling club. It’s not perfect and is clearly a vehicle for Beckham rather than grassroots soccer, yet it manages to showcase the charm and human side of one of the world’s most famous soccer players.